Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 29.53 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size was valued at USD 13.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.53 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.20% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider. The market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing biologics production, rising demand for downstream purification technologies, expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, and continuous advancements in chromatography systems.

Preparative and process chromatography has become a core downstream purification technology across pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Growing production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and cell & gene therapies is increasing demand for high-performance chromatography systems, resins, and consumables. Continuous chromatography, single-use technologies, AI-enabled process optimization, and stringent FDA and EMA regulatory requirements are further accelerating market adoption worldwide.





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Biologics Manufacturing and Continuous Chromatography Drive Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Growth

The extraordinary expansion of the global biologics pipeline will drive sustained preparative and process chromatography market growth ahead, with each new biologic transitioning from clinical to commercial manufacturing creating process chromatography procurement ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars across the commercial lifecycle. Continuous chromatography commercialization improving resin utilization by 80–90% versus batch operation and cell and gene therapy purification development creating premium viral vector and mRNA purification requirements collectively represent the most commercially transformative near-term opportunities strengthening market expansion globally.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience LLC

Novasep Holding SAS

Gilson Inc.

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Repligen Corporation

3M Company

YMC Co., Ltd.

Restek Corporation

ChromaCon AG

GEA Group AG

Sepax Technologies, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global preparative and process chromatography market with approximately 34.55% share in 2025, supported by a strong biopharmaceutical ecosystem, high R&D investments, and commercial concentration of leading chromatography suppliers including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cytiva, MilliporeSigma, Bio-Rad, Waters, and Agilent serving domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research institutions with above-average procurement intensity globally.

The U.S. Preparative and Process Chromatography Market size is expected to reach around USD 7.28 Billion by 2035 and is valued at USD 3.38 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94%. The country holds the highest regional share in North America, due to the remarkable concentration of biopharmaceutical manufacturing across 5,000+ pharmaceutical companies and the ongoing acceleration of chromatography procurement due to the persistent investment in biologics production infrastructure.

The Europe Preparative and Process Chromatography Market was valued at USD 3.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.55% during 2026–2035. Europe is a technically sophisticated market anchored by Cytiva's Swedish headquarters, Sartorius AG's German operations, and Merck KGaA's German base making the region the global center of process chromatography technology development.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market at 9.03% CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing across China, India, Japan, and South Korea and rapid CRO sector growth creating above-average system and consumable procurement. China accounts for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues through extraordinary biopharmaceutical capacity expansion.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmentation

By Product, Process Chromatography Dominated the Market; Preparative Chromatography Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Process chromatography segment accounted for the major share of the market, by revenue 68.46% in 2025, due to its crucial application in the production of commercial-scale antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins that require GMP-validated purification systems. Preparative chromatography is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.53% during 2026-2035. The rising drug discovery programmes and personalised medicine approaches are demanding flexible small-batch purification capabilities among the pharmaceutical and CRO organisations across the globe.

By Chromatography Type, Liquid Chromatography Dominated the Market; Affinity Chromatography Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Liquid chromatography held the largest share with 31.20% revenue in 2025, driven by its universality across ion exchange, size exclusion, hydrophobic interaction, and reversed-phase purification applications in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Affinity chromatography is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by universal adoption of Protein-A affinity capture in monoclonal antibody and biosimilar production, with resin procurement growing proportionally with expanding global antibody therapeutics pipeline volumes.

By Application, Monoclonal Antibodies & Recombinant Proteins Dominated the Market; Cell & Gene Therapies Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins held the largest share with 39.30% revenue in 2025, driven by large-scale biologics manufacturing requirements and sustained biosimilar production investment globally. Cell & gene therapies are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by rapid expansion of viral vector, plasmid DNA, and mRNA purification requirements creating new specialized chromatography technology development extending the market beyond conventional biopharmaceutical application boundaries.

By End User, Biopharmaceutical Industry Dominated the Market; Contract Research Organisations Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Biopharmaceutical industry held the largest share with 43.56% revenue in 2025, driven by large-scale manufacturing programs, stringent GMP requirements, and growing pipelines of biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products. Contract research organisations are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by progressive pharmaceutical outsourcing of drug discovery and clinical manufacturing creating CRO investment in chromatography infrastructure serving multiple client programs simultaneously globally.

Recent Industry Developments

2025: Sartorius AG expanded its chromatography portfolio with advanced purification technologies designed to improve productivity in biologics and cell therapy manufacturing globally.

Sartorius AG expanded its chromatography portfolio with advanced purification technologies designed to improve productivity in biologics and cell therapy manufacturing globally. 2025: Repligen Corporation launched enhanced chromatography solutions supporting high-throughput downstream bioprocessing and intensified biopharmaceutical production workflows.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCESS CHROMATOGRAPHY & DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across process chromatography systems and production throughput across biopharmaceutical and CRO deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across process chromatography systems and production throughput across biopharmaceutical and CRO deployments globally. CONTINUOUS CHROMATOGRAPHY & INTENSIFIED BIOPROCESSING METRICS – helps you evaluate continuous chromatography adoption trends and intensified downstream processing platform competitive positioning across global biomanufacturing markets.

– helps you evaluate continuous chromatography adoption trends and intensified downstream processing platform competitive positioning across global biomanufacturing markets. AFFINITY CHROMATOGRAPHY & BIOSIMILAR MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you analyze Protein-A resin procurement trends, monoclonal antibody purification infrastructure investment and resin cost optimization strategies across diverse biopharmaceutical manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you analyze Protein-A resin procurement trends, monoclonal antibody purification infrastructure investment and resin cost optimization strategies across diverse biopharmaceutical manufacturing verticals globally. CELL & GENE THERAPY PURIFICATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in viral vector chromatography adoption and specialized chromatography technology development preferences across global gene therapy manufacturing programs.

– helps you uncover growth in viral vector chromatography adoption and specialized chromatography technology development preferences across global gene therapy manufacturing programs. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & GMP MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in FDA and EMA-compliant downstream processing investment and data integrity requirement-driven chromatography infrastructure development across regulated biopharmaceutical manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in FDA and EMA-compliant downstream processing investment and data integrity requirement-driven chromatography infrastructure development across regulated biopharmaceutical manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CHROMATOGRAPHY MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on resin portfolio breadth, continuous chromatography capability, geographic manufacturing footprint, and biopharmaceutical partnership development globally.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attributes Details arket Size in 2025 USD 13.74 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 29.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.20% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography, Others)

• By Chromatography Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Others)

• By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies & Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Peptides & Oligonucleotides, Cell & Gene Therapies, Others)

• By End User (Biopharmaceutical Industry, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutions, Food and Nutraceutical Industry, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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