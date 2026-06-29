Solvexel Energy Technologies (SET) Launches Global Expansion Initiative and Innovative Digital Energy Management Platform

LONDON, UK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solvexel Energy Technologies (SET), a trusted partner in global renewable energy development, today officially announced the expansion of its international footprint with the opening of a new branch office in London, alongside the launch of an innovative online renewable energy management cooperation model. Designed to accelerate the global low-carbon transition while generating new employment opportunities, this digital framework allows global participants to engage in international renewable energy operations via the SET digital terminal system without procurement costs, directly sharing in project operational returns.





Driving Global Energy Transition

Against the backdrop of accelerating global demand for green energy transformation, SET continues to heavily invest in technological innovation and enhance renewable energy project development and operational management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, the company specializes in wind power, hydropower, solar energy, and smart energy management systems.

Through its new UK office located in London, SET aims to deepen the integration of digital energy and renewable energy industries. The company not only focuses on improving energy production efficiency but also emphasizes environmental protection and sustainable resource utilization, striving to achieve balanced economic, social, and environmental value creation.

A Digitally Driven Ecosystem

As a renewable energy integration service company, SET generates revenue primarily through the comprehensive development and operational management of renewable energy projects. Through the newly introduced SET digital terminal system, users can manage business orders online. Based on user management requests, the company allocates renewable energy resources across global projects, where field operators execute assigned tasks to generate operational revenue.

SET's diversified business model creates long-term value through the synergy of the renewable energy industry chain, including resource integration, system-based operational support, technical services, and energy management enhancement.

Participants in the SET ecosystem generate returns through structured task collaborations and platform-based service systems:

Standardized Workflow: The platform utilizes a standardized system for task allocation, management, and settlements based on contribution results.

Value-Based Distribution: User returns are derived from the overall value generated by renewable energy projects, including system incentives and task contribution rewards.

Variable Returns: The system is fundamentally based on active collaboration and service participation rather than fixed or guaranteed income models.

Rooted in Core Corporate Values

Throughout its international development strategy, SET remains anchored by its core values: Innovation, Integrity, Responsibility, and Talent. The company adheres to transparent, standardized practices to build long-term partnerships with clients and stakeholders.

Prioritizing talent as the foundation of long-term success, SET has established a comprehensive talent development system featuring professional training and cross-functional collaboration. By fostering an open, inclusive, and international workforce, the company continuously enhances its capabilities to support future business expansion and promote high-quality development across the global renewable energy industry.

About Solvexel Energy Technologies (SET)

Solvexel Energy Technologies (SET) is a global renewable energy integration service company committed to renewable energy research, clean energy applications, and sustainable development. By integrating advanced technologies, digital management systems, and international operational experience, SET provides efficient, secure, and reliable energy solutions for global clients.

Media Contact

Solvexel Energy Technologies (SET)

Contact: Media team

Email: support@solvexelenergy.com

Website: https://www.solvexelenergy.com