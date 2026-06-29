National Employment Equity Council Welcomes Appointment of Justice Corrine Sparks to Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Employment Equity Council (NEC) welcomes the appointment of the Honourable Corrine Sparks to the Government of Canada’s Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion. As the first African Nova Scotian appointed to the Bench and the first African-Canadian woman to serve in the judiciary in Canada, she has devoted her career to advancing equality, justice and human rights in Canada.

The announcement comes just weeks after the NEC called on the government to include Black representation on its council. The NEC also welcomes the Government’s recognition that the Advisory Council’s work will combat racism and hate in all their forms, including those outlined in Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy. However, the NEC continues to encourage the Government to explicitly recognize anti-Black racism in the Council’s mandate as its work evolves.

Canada must continue addressing all forms of racism and hate while recognizing the distinct histories and lived experiences of different communities. Black and Indigenous peoples continue to face some of the greatest barriers to economic inclusion in Canada. These barriers are reflected across the justice system, health care, housing, and employment.

As Canada’s national council advancing employment equity and economic inclusion, the NEC recognizes that fair and equitable employment creates economic security, expands opportunity and strengthens communities. As such, it continues in its call for the government to implement a modernized Employment Equity Act , aimed at removing systemic barriers and creating greater opportunity for historically underrepresented communities.

The Secretariat supporting the council will help shape the Council’s research, community engagement and policy advice, and should meaningfully reflect Canada’s diversity in order to strengthen the Council’s work and help build confidence among the communities it serves.

QUOTES:

“I welcome the appointment of Justice Corrine Sparks and the progress that has been made to ensure Black voices are reflected in the work of the Advisory Council. This is an important step, but it must be followed by action. The true measure of success will be whether the Council’s work helps build a Canada where every person is treated with dignity, fairness and respect.” — The Honourable Jean Augustine, P.C., C.M., C.B.E., OOnt

“We advocated for Black representation on the Advisory Council and for anti-Black racism to be reflected in its work. We welcome the progress that has been made and now look forward to working with Justice Sparks, the Advisory Council and the Government of Canada to help ensure these commitments lead to lasting change and greater economic opportunity for Canadians.” — Nicholas Marcus Thompson, Co-Chair, National Employment Equity Council

About the National Employment Equity Council

The National Employment Equity Council (NEC) is Canada’s national council advancing employment equity and economic inclusion. The NEC brings together employers, unions, community organizations, academics and advocates to support the implementation of the modernized Employment Equity Act and advance fair and equitable employment practices across Canada.