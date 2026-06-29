SRQ Resources Announces Results of AGM

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRQ Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SRQ) (“SRQ” or the “Company”) today announces that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held on Monday, June 29, 2026.

A total of 12,223,367 common shares or 26.52% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

1. Election of Directors



The six nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 21, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, receiving the following votes:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Marc-Antoine Audet 12,223,367 100.00%

- -

Matthieu Bos 10,284,267 84.14%

1,939,100 15.86%

Stephanie Gourde 10,304,267 84.30%

1,919,100 15.70%

Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk 12,223,267 100.00%

- -

Jean-Christophe Parisien-La Salle

12,208,367 99.88%

15,000 0.12%

Michel Rioux 10,304,267 84.30%

1,919,100 15.70%



2. Appointment of Auditors



In addition, Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, chartered accountants, in accordance with applicable Canadian legal requirements, were approved as External Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix their respective remuneration for the next year.

Votes For % of Votes For 12,223,367 100%



3. Approval of 2026 Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan





Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company’s Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan which provides for the number of common shares reserved being increased from 4,395,368 common shares to 9,219,130 common shares issuable under Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan. The information circular disclosing the terms of the amendments have been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. The Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld 10,051,367 82.23%

2,172,000 17.77%



For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ’s website at http://www.srqexploration.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SRQ RESOURCES INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.