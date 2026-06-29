Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with Summer Deals, Savings and Prizes

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) America’s 250th birthday calls for celebration, and this summer, it goes well beyond backyard barbecues and poolside parties.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

To help mark the milestone, Circle K is rolling out refreshing deals, new merch and exciting prizes as America’s Party Stop – the one-stop destination for summer value and fun. The free Inner Circle rewards program is your ticket to the party – join by downloading the Circle K app and creating an account.

Rewards members can enjoy any size Polar Pop for just 25 cents on July 1 at participating locations. Fans can also grab limited-edition merchandise like hats and shirts to show off their love for the iconic drink. From July 1-Sept. 1, anyone can play the new Scratch & Win game daily in the app for instant prizes with members unlocking exclusive eligibility for weekly cash prizes.

The fun extends beyond the store, too. Throughout July, you can support the American Red Cross by rounding up in-store purchases to help disaster relief efforts and first responders across the U.S.

Download the app, join the free rewards program and find more ways to celebrate America’s birthday by visiting CircleK.com/America-250.

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