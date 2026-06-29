Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 June 2026.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22 June 2026 FR0000120503 100,000 50.1123 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 23 June 2026 FR0000120503 95,000 50.1794 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 24 June 2026 FR0000120503 98,000 49.5353 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 25 June 2026 FR0000120503 123,000 50.2250 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 26 June 2026 FR0000120503 46,571 50.0821 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-29-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx







BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

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