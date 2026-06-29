Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 June 2026.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|22 June 2026
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|50.1123
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|23 June 2026
|FR0000120503
|95,000
|50.1794
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|24 June 2026
|FR0000120503
|98,000
|49.5353
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|25 June 2026
|FR0000120503
|123,000
|50.2250
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|26 June 2026
|FR0000120503
|46,571
|50.0821
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-29-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment