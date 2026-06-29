Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

 | Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 June 2026.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6322 June 2026FR0000120503100,00050.1123XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6323 June 2026FR000012050395,00050.1794XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6324 June 2026FR000012050398,00049.5353XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6325 June 2026FR0000120503123,00050.2250XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6326 June 2026FR000012050346,57150.0821XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-29-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx


BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_29_06_2026
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