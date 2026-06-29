Father and son climb Kilimanjaro for Human Appeal’s humanitarian work

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal’s Global Director of Fundraising, Zaheer Khan, will travel to Tanzania this summer to climb Mount Kilimanjaro alongside his 16-year-old son, in a powerful father-and-son challenge raising vital funds for Human Appeal’s life-saving humanitarian work.





Mount Kilimanjaro is the world’s highest freestanding mountain, with a summit 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level.

Over seven days, the pair will take on the world’s highest freestanding mountain, turning a deeply personal promise into a public act of solidarity with communities facing crisis. Zaheer first climbed Kilimanjaro 15 years ago, when his son was just one year old, and made a commitment to return when he turned 50 — and when his son was old enough to climb it with him.

The climb was originally planned for last year but was postponed to support his son through exams. In 2026, the goal is finally becoming reality.

The campaign has already raised £26,211 for Human Appeal.

Zaheer Khan, Global Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, said:

“Fifteen years ago, I stood on Kilimanjaro and promised myself I’d come back when I turned 50 — and that my son would be by my side. This climb is about keeping that promise, but it’s also about showing what’s possible when we turn determination into compassion. Every step we take is for families who are fighting for the basics: food, clean water, safety, and a future. If our journey inspires even one more person to give, then every tough mile will be worth it.”

Human Appeal works in 30 countries to save and transform lives, providing humanitarian aid where most needed in line with its motto “Here for Every Human”.

Supporters can follow the climb and donate via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/kili25-jay-jibrail

About Human Appeal UK:

Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 30 countries worldwide.

For more information visit: https://humanappeal.org.uk/

For media requests please email: press@humanappeal.org.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f164d455-61cd-47fb-be7f-afc863dd69f2



