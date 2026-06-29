SORBET SORORITY™ DEBUTS A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HEALTHY NEW INDULGENCE

Detroit, MI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan owned, Sorbet Sorority™, is pioneering a new approach to frozen dessert with a first-of-its-kind, premium sorbet, that launches today! Sorbet Sorority™ has reinvented traditional sorbet with unique, creamy, collagen packed pints that taste as decadent as ice cream, but without the guilt. Sorbet Sorority™ is a high collagen protein, low calorie, dairy-free, gluten free sorbet that fuels stronger bodies, provides an alternative for those with food sensitivity, and transforms how we should think about desserts. Redefining healthy indulgence, Sorbet Sorority™ was crafted by a female physician, Dr. Gina Fundaro to inspire and empower others on their health and wellness journey. The coveted flavor profiles are inspired by the West Coast and a tribute to her daughter who attends college there. A premium, all-natural treat anyone can enjoy, guilt free! Online shopping and express nationwide shipping of Sorbet Sorority™ is now available at www.SorbetSorority.com.

More than a healthy snack, Sorbet Sorority™ is a community with shared goals, celebrating a culture that believes daily wellness can feel simple, natural, and easy to repeat. Offering delicious frozen desserts that provide an extra beauty boost, Sorbet Sorority fits effortlessly into modern consumers daily routine. Every spoonful delivers a luxurious, creamy experience powered by collagen protein, functional all natural ingredients, and crave-worthy flavors. A better version of something everybody loves, classic ice cream and sorbet, but with real health and beauty benefits.

Crafted to taste like a decadent dessert but with nutrition, health and beauty benefits, Sorbet Sorority™ offers a refreshing alternative to traditional ice cream, sugary snacks, and dairy-based protein products. Each serving is dairy-free, low calorie, packed with premium collagen protein, and infused with ingredients chosen for their beauty, wellness, and performance benefits.

Founded by Michigan-based MD, Dr. Gina Fundaro, a proud mother, and doctor who specializes in women's healthcare, Sorbet Sorority™, was created while searching for healthier options to satisfy her sweet tooth, she discovered a marketplace filled with sugary smoothies, artificial flavors, and traditional dairy based proteins. Rather than settle, she decided to create something entirely new for those who crave indulgence, yet do not want to forego their own personal wellness. Sorbet Sorority™ is a premium, high protein, low calorie treat that prides itself on being dairy and gluten free. Each pint is packed with 28g of pure collagen protein, renowned for its beauty benefits.

"I created Sorbet Sorority to support my family's health & wellness in a unique way that feels fun, refreshing and a little decadent. Every flavor profile satisfies a specific craving while fueling stronger bodies. All natural ingredients offer real beauty benefits and boost performance while providing a delicious incentive to stick with personal fitness goals. By making Sorbet Sorority available to everyone, my hope is to encourage connections and create a community of support. A sweet reminder to celebrate the joy that comes from becoming our best selves," said Dr. Gina Fundaro, Founder & CEO, Sorbet Sorority

Inspired by the West Coast, Sorbet Sorority™ turned to the iconic California coastline to create an inaugural collection of five beach-inspired flavors, each with its own unique personality that is bright, fun, and energizing.

Matcha Queen

A regal blend of antioxidant rich Matcha green tea, naturally caffeinated, crowned with coconut cream.

Golden Passion Fruit

Smooth, tropical, and bright, this sun kissed flavor delivers a soft yet refreshing burst of sweet passion fruit.

Malibu Mermaid

An exotic blend of blue spirulina and banana that nourishes from within while serving serious coastal goddess energy.

Princess Pitaya

Dragon fruit and juicy pineapple come together in a playful, effervescent paradise bursting with fruit flavor.

Vanilla Cloud Latte

Silky smooth Italian espresso, with a kiss of vanilla, creates a vacation-inspired indulgence that's naturally caffeinated.

At the heart of every Sorbet Sorority™ flavor is a powerful foundation of premium collagen protein, a non-whey protein source that sets the brand apart from anything else in the frozen dessert industry. A unique one-of-its-kind option that elevates wellness without compromising flavor. Sorbet Sorority's collagen supports many wellness goals that we prioritize, including:

Healthy, radiant skin

Stronger hair and nails

Bone and joint support

Gut and digestive wellness

Heart health

Supports active lifestyles

Sorority Sorbet's commitment to quality nutrition is reflected in the brand's promise: "Premium Protein is Our Pledge™."

Beyond collagen, every ingredient was carefully selected for both flavor and function. Matcha, dragon fruit, passion fruit, pineapple, banana, blue spirulina, and coffee each contribute unique nutritional benefits, including antioxidants, metabolism support, brain function enhancement, anti-inflammatory properties, and support for heart, gut, and skin health. All flavors are fat free, except for Matcha Queen. Coconut cream was added to soften the earthiness of green tea, while incorporating the health benefits of coconut.

The result is a frozen dessert that feels satisfying enough for girl’s night, a relaxing day at the beach or late-night treat. All natural, low calorie, dairy, gluten, and cholesterol free, Sorbet Sorority™ is a healthy and delicious indulgence that tastes as good as it feels.

Sorbet Sorority™ is currently available online at www.SorbetSorority.com with express shipping nationwide.

Sorbet Sorority™ uniqueness is also found in its clean, timeless packaging combined with the modern west coast vibes of the website and branding. Listening to the interest from the vast "sisterhood" of women across the U.S., Sorbet Sorority™ will soon be offering this healthy snack option at all their favorite spots from concerts and sporting venues, to gyms, theatres, and grocery stores.

For more information and updates on added retail locations, please visit www.SorbetSorority.com

IMAGES: Courtesy of Sorbet Sorority

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Media Contact:

Dawn Kelley; Expand Marketing Group

DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

734-765-1429