Agentic Coding Company Baz Announces Planner That Lets Engineering Teams Eliminate Entire Classes of Bugs and Vulnerabilities at Superhuman Scale and an Extended Funding Round Co-Led by Battery Ventures and boldstart ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at AI Engineer World’s Fair, Baz, the leading agentic coding platform company, introduced Baz Planner. The new product is a gateway that sits between developers and the codebase, automatically routing every idea through dynamic loops that instantly detect, root-cause, patch and validate vulnerabilities and bugs, proactively rewriting coding plans to eliminate entire classes of issues before they reach production.

Baz was founded by the team that scaled Palo Alto Networks’ Cloud AppSec business to lead code-to-cloud security. The four same principles that reshaped cloud development are now needed for AI-generated code: observable, explainable, predictable and reproducible. The explosive adoption of AI coding has fueled this need in every enterprise. Baz’s flagship product, AI Code Review, helps frontier development teams to govern and secure AI code with purposeful agents for enforcing coding standards across product, design, architecture, security and SRE. Baz has more than 100 leading AI, infrastructure and cybersecurity customers around the world since launching last year, and Baz AI Code Review has been ranked #1 on the precision-weighted Code Review Bench .

While cyber-capable models can autonomously scan millions of lines of code and discover subtle flaws, Baz Planner rigorously scrutinizes every ad-hoc change against current and prospective architecture, automatically flagging them before any code is saved. Baz Planner evaluates every model suggestion against a strict risk matrix, blocks unsafe paths, enforces defined boundaries and only allows progression toward production after rigorous risk mitigation and approval. With Baz Planner, teams have reported up to 65% reduction in downstream rework, measured by the frequency of revert and hotfix PRs following a merge.

“Our customers are building the backbone of the new AI stack, and they pushed us to go beyond review and intervene as early as the planning stage, where bugs and vulnerabilities are cheapest to eliminate. Baz exists because they refuse to accept that AI-generated code means blindly accepting risk,” said Guy Eisenkot, co-founder and CEO of Baz.

Baz’s AI Code Review helps engineering teams ship code faster with agents operating like experienced engineers: in the context of behavior, requirements, APIs, architecture, production systems and security. Instead of focusing on style and correctness, Baz analyzes how new code affects runtime to catch bugs, silent regressions, breaking changes and security flaws.

Baz’s purpose-built coding agents can be dropped into any engineering workflow:

Spec Reviewer Agent validates code against product requirements, designs and expected behavior.

Advanced Security Agent reasons across auth and network boundaries, infrastructure, pipelines and finally application code to uncover vulnerabilities.

SRE Agent correlates repository changes with production telemetry to identify reliability, performance and observability risks and then proposes fixes.

Fixer Agent automatically applies and validates safe code changes in an isolated runtime, turning review feedback into tested commits.

Baz agents collect requirements, designs, docs, execution logs, user comments and organizational knowledge into one place. Baz agents can also be programmed to enforce internal standards, engineering practices, security policies and domain-specific requirements, helping teams scale consistent, high-quality reviews across every change.

Baz Raises Additional $9 Million in Seed Funding, Bringing Total Raised to $17 Million

Today Baz also announced $9 million in new funding as part of an extended seed round co-led by existing investors Battery Ventures and boldstart ventures; new investors AFG Partners and Disruptive VC also participated. The new funding will be used to support research across coding agents for engineering work.

“Guy and the Baz team built the code-to-cloud security playbook at Palo Alto Networks, and they are now applying that same rigor to the most pressing challenge in AI-native engineering. As development teams deploy fleets of coding agents, Baz is becoming the super harness that coordinates them, from spec-driven development and UI review to security, quality, reliability and planning, ensuring AI-generated code ships safely and at scale,” said Barak Schoster, Partner at Battery Ventures.

“We're thrilled to double down on Baz. Every other tool reviews code after it's written. Baz's Planner intervenes at the planning stage and kills entire classes of bugs and vulnerabilities before the code is ever authored. That's institutional engineering judgment, codified, and it's the layer the AI stack has been missing. This team ships with incredible velocity, and they're just getting started,” said Ed Sim, Founder and General Partner at boldstart ventures.

About Baz

Baz builds agents that operate codebases. Baz creates precision coding agents that review code, find bugs, enforce standards, fix issues and help teams ship high-quality software faster in the age of AI. Baz is backed by Battery Ventures, boldstart ventures, AFG Partners and Disruptive VC. For more information, go to https://baz.co/ .

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