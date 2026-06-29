PEMCO Poll Finds Northwest Vacationers Struggle to Fully Disconnect While Away from Home

Key Facts (At-A-Glance):

51% of PNW residents worry something could happen to their home while they’re away

24% report prior experience dealing with home issues while on a trip

57% prefer the old-school method: asking a friend or neighbor to keep an eye on things while you’re gone



SEATTLE, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation may be designed as an escape, but for many Pacific Northwest residents, worries about what’s happening back home are coming along for the trip.

More than half (51%) of Washington and Oregon residents worry something could happen to their home while they're away, turning vacations into a source of stress for many travelers, according to a new PEMCO Mutual Insurance poll. Nearly one in four (24%) say those concerns are rooted in experience, reporting they've already dealt with a home issue while on a trip.

The findings suggest that for many Northwest residents, vacation preparation now stretches far beyond booking flights, planning itineraries, and confirming dinner reservations. Concerns about break-ins, package theft, water leaks, storm damage, and electrical issues are increasingly shaping how people prepare before leaving town.

According to the poll, many residents are building home protection into their pre-travel routines. More than half (52%) say they secure outdoor access points before traveling, while 44% report activating security systems and home monitoring apps for added assurance. Of those, 40% say they check security apps frequently while away, suggesting a struggle to fully disconnect while on vacation.

Still, the most common precaution wasn’t high-tech. Instead, 57% of residents say they rely on a trusted neighbor, friend, or family member to periodically check in on their home while they’re away.

“Even with smart home technology, many Northwest travelers aren’t fully unplugging while they’re away,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO. “People have more tools than ever to monitor their homes remotely, but that also means many are checking in frequently instead of disconnecting completely.”

The poll also found that 59% of residents say they routinely take preventive steps before leaving for a trip to reduce risks such as water leaks or fire hazards. Those precautions vary by household, with 32% reporting they set lighting timers before traveling and 18% saying they shut off their water supply.

“As people head out for vacation trips, whether local or international, simple preventive steps can go a long way,” said Hawton. “Whether it’s checking locks, pausing deliveries, testing smoke alarms, or asking someone to keep an eye on the home, preparation can help travelers spend less time worrying and more time enjoying their trip.”

To learn more about how you can protect your home while on vacation, visit pemco.com/blog/vacation-home-safety-nw-poll.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 489 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 329 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Clark, Clackamas, Washington Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 3.4% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1949. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We’re proud to be named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2026. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.