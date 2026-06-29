VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 06/22/2026 TO 06/26/2026

 | Source: VALLOUREC VALLOUREC

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 06/22/2026 TO 06/26/2026

Meudon (France), on June 29th, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 21, 2026 (twelfth resolution).

 

Day of the transaction

 		Total daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Market Code
26/06/202690 42720,6085CEUX
26/06/2026171 95520,6060XPAR
26/06/202612 58220,6104TQEX
26/06/202616 66620,6063AQEU
 291 63020,6070 

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

        

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29 
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment


Attachments

Vallourec_Share_Buyback_Reporting_2026_June_22_26
GlobeNewswire

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