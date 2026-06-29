Résultats AGE - 29 juin 2026

Résultats des votes AGE du 29 juin 2026
Pièce jointe
| Source: IBA SA IBA SA
Résultats des votes AGE du 29 juin 2026
Pièce jointe
Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 25, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy...Read More
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 17 June 2026 - At its Board meeting held yesterday in Louvain-la-Neuve, IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT) welcomed two new Board members, acknowledged the...Read More