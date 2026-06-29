LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from June 22 to June 26, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from June 22 to June 26, 2026





Paris, June 29, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from June 22 to June 26, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 06/22/2026 FR0000065484 11,424 16.5069 XPAR LECTRA 06/22/2026 FR0000065484 1,855 16.5350 AQEU LECTRA 06/22/2026 FR0000065484 8,467 16.5360 CEUX LECTRA 06/22/2026 FR0000065484 1,130 16.5422 TQEX LECTRA 06/23/2026 FR0000065484 11,980 16.5568 XPAR LECTRA 06/23/2026 FR0000065484 8,924 16.5803 CEUX LECTRA 06/23/2026 FR0000065484 1,266 16.5622 TQEX LECTRA 06/23/2026 FR0000065484 1,953 16.5865 AQEU LECTRA 06/24/2026 FR0000065484 12,271 16.3400 XPAR LECTRA 06/24/2026 FR0000065484 8,973 16.3299 CEUX LECTRA 06/24/2026 FR0000065484 1,323 16.3347 TQEX LECTRA 06/24/2026 FR0000065484 1,960 16.3145 AQEU LECTRA 06/25/2026 FR0000065484 12,365 16.4111 XPAR LECTRA 06/25/2026 FR0000065484 1,938 16.5132 AQEU LECTRA 06/25/2026 FR0000065484 9,399 16.5070 CEUX LECTRA 06/25/2026 FR0000065484 1,399 16.5070 TQEX LECTRA 06/26/2026 FR0000065484 12,755 16.9729 XPAR LECTRA 06/26/2026 FR0000065484 9,697 17.0207 CEUX LECTRA 06/26/2026 FR0000065484 1,950 17.0379 AQEU LECTRA 06/26/2026 FR0000065484 1,608 17.0400 TQEX TOTAL 122,637 16.5821





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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