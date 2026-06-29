EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (June 29, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 28, 2026, EssilorLuxottica declares that from June 24, 2026, to June 25, 2026, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/06/2026 FR0000121667 186,554 167.3726 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/06/2026 FR0000121667 87,170 168.0163 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/06/2026 FR0000121667 14,269 167.6850 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/06/2026 FR0000121667 16,405 167.7422 AQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 25/06/2026 FR0000121667 194,681 167.0344 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 25/06/2026 FR0000121667 89,502 167.0661 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 25/06/2026 FR0000121667 15,451 166.9230 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 25/06/2026 FR0000121667 16,251 166.8715 AQE TOTAL 620,283 167.3053

* Rounded to four decimal places

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