EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

 | Source: EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (June 29, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 28, 2026, EssilorLuxottica declares that from June 24, 2026, to June 25, 2026, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4924/06/2026FR0000121667186,554167.3726XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4924/06/2026FR000012166787,170168.0163DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4924/06/2026FR000012166714,269167.6850TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4924/06/2026FR000012166716,405167.7422AQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4925/06/2026FR0000121667194,681167.0344XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4925/06/2026FR000012166789,502167.0661DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4925/06/2026FR000012166715,451166.9230TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4925/06/2026FR000012166716,251166.8715AQE
 TOTAL620,283167.3053 

* Rounded to four decimal places

Attachment


Attachments

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 