BloFin donates $1M USDT plus 12M Venezuelan bolívar in direct cash relief for Venezuela earthquake victims

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin , a global cryptocurrency exchange, has published an announcement from the BloFin Whaleness Charity Foundation outlining relief measures for users and communities affected by the earthquakes in northern Venezuela.



Following the devastating earthquakes that struck on June 25, 2026, BloFin will donate 12 million VES in direct cash relief through the Red Cross, distributed in local currency so that affected users in the hardest-hit regions can address immediate recovery needs on the ground. In addition, BloFin provides a $1 Million USDT futures bonus pool. According to the announcement, existing users in Venezuela who have already completed KYC will each receive a 30 USDT bonus, with distribution completed within the next 24 hours. BloFin also noted that both new registrants and existing users who complete KYC by July 10, 2026 (23:59 UTC-4) will be eligible to receive the 30 USDT bonus. All bonuses will be distributed before July 13, 2026 (UTC).

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers a wide range of trading options, including 550+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As a constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE."



Media contact



Head of Marketing and Public Relations

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

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