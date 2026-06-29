YMCA and Capital Power team up to send 600 kids to camp this summer

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a certain magic to summer camp for a child. It’s a place to explore who they are, gain confidence and independence, learn new skills and forge friendships that can last a lifetime. This summer, YMCA of Northern Alberta and Capital Power are teaming up to make sure every child gets a chance to have that summer camp experience at the Y.

“Going to camp is a formative experience for kids,” says Katherine O’Neill, President & CEO at the YMCA. “At the Y, it’s important to us that everyone can access that experience, regardless of their family’s financial situation. We are proud to offer financial assistance to those who need it, thanks to generous donations from our community and partners like Capital Power. Our goal this year is to send 600 kids to camp who couldn’t otherwise afford it.”

“Our communities are stronger when families can access programs and spaces that help them grow and connect,” says Ferio Pugliese, SVP & Chief Corporate Officer at Capital Power. “We’re proud to support the YMCA’s work and help open the door for more kids to experience camp and the year-round programs that build confidence, connection and belonging.”

Capital Power’s 3-year commitment to support the YMCA will empower strong kids and strong communities all year round, providing access to recreation, camp experiences and free community programming to build future-ready youth in our province.

The YMCA offers day camps at all four of its Edmonton health, fitness and aquatics facilities, as well as at the Northside Community Centre YMCA in Red Deer and the Eagle Ridge Community Centre YMCA in Fort McMurray. There’s a camp to nurture every interest: sports, swimming, arts, science, skateboarding, leadership, e-sports and more.

You can help send 600 kids to camp by visiting ymcanab.ca/donate — until August 31, 2026, all donations will be matched up to 50% through Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is one of the oldest and largest registered charities in the province, dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables, and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.