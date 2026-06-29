EmblemHealth Sees 50% Increase in Member Adoption and Engagement Following Debut of Redesigned Mobile App

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth today announced strong early engagement with its redesigned myEmblemHealth mobile app, with members actively using in-app tools designed to give them greater control over their health and benefits. Personalized health journeys emerged as one of the app’s most-used features. These help members receive tailored reminders, health guidance, and recommendations.

Launched this summer, the app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as either a download or an update for existing users. Adoption data demonstrates:

Mobile app adoption and engagement increased by more than 50%.

More than 40,000 members have used personalized health journeys to manage their health.

In-app participation in health assessments and social needs screenings more than doubled.



“The rollout of the myEmblemHealth app reflects our ongoing commitment to putting our members’ health and well-being at the heart of everything we do,” said Thomas MacMillan, EmblemHealth’s chief operating officer. “We’re moving toward digital solutions that help us connect members with the health, benefits, and resources that are most relevant to them, so they have more control over their healthcare experience.”

In its upcoming July update, EmblemHealth will unveil additional care-finding tools, an improved bill pay feature, and digital assistants that provide instant answers to benefit questions and guide members to appropriate care. When additional support is needed, EmblemHealth’s Customer Service and Care Management teams remain available to triage more complex cases.

With this July update, EmblemHealth will introduce access to more than 100 guided clinical and wellness programs certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to help members manage chronic conditions and improve their health. In September 2023, EmblemHealth became the first insurer in New York State to receive NCQA Health Equity accreditation across multiple product lines.

People looking for more information about EmblemHealth insurance plans can call a specialist at 888-225-6133 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York’s diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health insurance plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At more than a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers can receive community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.