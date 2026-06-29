Kailas FUGA Team’s Sunmaya BUDHA Smashes 2026 Laverado 120k Record

Guangzhou, China, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA Team’s Sunmaya BUDHA created history as she stormed to victory at the 2026 La Sportiva Laverado Ultra Trail by UTMB 120k winning the women’s title in just 13hrs 33min 18secs. BUDHA’s unerring performance throughout 121.7K / 5,963m elevation race broke the course record which has stood since 2015 by over 6 minutes. Starting from Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Laverado Ultra Trail traverses the spectacular yet challenging Dolomite mountain range in Italy.

This victory continues BUDHA’s achievements during the past year which included winning the 2025 World Trail Majors following her win at Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k in South Africa. Commenting on her most recent victory, BUDHA said, “Winning this race and breaking the record is actually a dream I had in Nepal while training so I’m very happy. I was excited about racing after a long break, but also nervous. I felt good for most of the race despite some cramps early on. Seeing my team at the two support checkpoints and getting the nutrition I needed also helped.”

APA Athletes Director, Ryan S. Blair, who has helped shape BUDHA’s professional career, commented, “Breaking such a historic course record at this legendary race with so many of the sport's best racing here over the years shows Sunmaya is racing on a truly world-class level.”

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina Sun said, “As one of our Kailas FUGA Team athletes, I always have great confidence in BUDHA because she is such a fighter who always wants to win. Whilst she is petite in build, she is the strongest person I know and gives the biggest performances. Her achievements come from her full commitment and refusal to give an inch. We are honored that she loves the Kailas FUGA EX 3 - it is a balanced shoe that suits an athlete like her who is agile and consistently delivers an all-round performance.” BUDHA wore the Kailas FUGA EX 3, which is designed as a versatile, long-distance shoe featuring FUGA PowerGrip. This trail shoe has become a best seller for delivering balanced performance across grip, cushioning, stability and breathability.

Kailas FUGA Team is a competitive global team of high-performing trail runners. Its athletes give their absolute all on the trail, performing at a top level whilst remaining connected and committed to the community. The team is known for its diversity and supportive environment, which focuses on mutual growth and the healthy development of trail running.

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About Kailas FUGA

Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail. www.kailasfuga.com

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