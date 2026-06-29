Streann Media Revolutionizes World Cup Streaming with Multiview and AI-Powered Fan Engagement

Miami, FLORIDA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, a leader in next-generation video solutions, has announced that its Multiview and AI-powered Fan Engagement technologies are enhancing the streaming experience for multiple platforms during the Soccer World Cup. This innovation is helping broadcasters convert passive viewers into vibrant, interactive communities.

As millions of fans across the Americas tune in, Streann's technology empowers media companies to deliver an interactive viewing experience. Audiences can watch multiple live matches simultaneously while engaging with fellow fans in real time, a feature that sets Streann apart from traditional streaming services.

Streann's Multiview technology allows fans to watch up to four live games at once, ensuring they remain connected to every pivotal moment of the tournament. This capability eliminates the need for viewers to choose a single match, offering a comprehensive viewing experience.

Beyond just viewing, Streann's Fan Engagement platform introduces a new dimension of interaction. Features include live AI-moderated chat, match prediction games, rewards and loyalty programs, real-time polls and reactions, leaderboards, fan communities, and gamification elements designed to increase watch time and encourage return visits.

The platform is accessible across Web, iOS, Android, and Connected TV, ensuring a consistent interactive experience regardless of the device used. This technology is already supporting some of the largest media brands in Latin America during the tournament, processing millions of fan interactions while maintaining broadcast-grade reliability at scale.

"The future of streaming isn't simply delivering video—it's creating experiences people don't want to leave," said Giovanni Punzo, CEO and Co-Founder of Streann. "The World Cup is proving that fans want to watch together, interact together, and be rewarded for participating. Engagement has become the new currency of media."

During the tournament, Streann's clients have reported significant increases in audience engagement by combining live sports with interactive experiences. Broadcasters are now competing not just for viewers, but for time spent, participation, and loyalty.

Streann believes this marks the next evolution of streaming, where AI, social interaction, and gamification become integral components of every live event.

Press Inquiries

Gio Punzo

gio [at] streann.com

+1 (229) 484-8487

https://streann.com/

800 Brickell Ave, 4th Floor, Suite #418, Miami, FL 33131