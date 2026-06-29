Avahi Earns Two 2026 Bronze Stevie Awards for AI-Driven Results in Healthcare and Financial Services

San Francisco, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi Inc., an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, has been named a two-time Bronze Stevie® Award winner at the 2026 American Business Awards®. The company was honored in the AI in Healthcare Achievement category for improving patient communications and in the AI Implementation of the Year category for accelerating lead generation in financial services.

Avahi is recognized twice for AI-driven results in lead generation and patient communications

The 2026 American Business Awards drew more than 3,700 nominations from organizations across the U.S., recognizing outstanding performance in the workplace. Being honored twice in a single cycle reflects consistent execution across two distinct industries and client profiles.

“Winning two Stevie Awards in the same cycle tells us we’re solving the right problems for the right clients,” said Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi. “One engagement transformed lead generation for a financial services firm. Another improved how a healthcare provider reaches its patients. Different industries, different problems, same discipline. That’s what these wins represent, and we’re proud of the teams and clients who made them possible.”

In financial services, Avahi redesigned how a funding company attracts and qualifies prospects at scale using AI-powered lead generation. In healthcare, the team addressed a persistent communications challenge: helping providers reach patients more effectively, more personally, and at a pace that traditional systems could not sustain. Taken together, the two wins reflect Avahi’s approach of embedding deeply in a client’s business before proposing a solution.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations across a wide range of categories.





About Avahi

Avahi is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner delivering advanced AI and cloud solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Known for its speed, technical depth, and customer-centric delivery model, Avahi helps businesses across industries, including healthcare, scale faster, optimize costs, and modernize operations on AWS. From data engineering to AI-powered automation, Avahi delivers innovation with measurable impact.

Press Inquiries

For media inquiries, please contact:

Thais Rebequi

PR Specialist at Avahi

thais.rebequi [at] avahi.ai