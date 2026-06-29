WARSAW, Poland, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the quiet luxury movement continues to influence consumer behavior, luxury shoppers are becoming increasingly selective about where they spend their money. Rather than chasing seasonal trends, many are investing in timeless products defined by craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity. According to Vitkac, the renowned luxury online shop, Italian footwear brand FABI is among the heritage labels benefiting from this shift.

Founded in 1965 in Italy's famed Marche footwear district, FABI has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials, and enduring design. The brand's commitment to Italian manufacturing has allowed it to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive luxury marketplace, where consumers are placing greater emphasis on quality over quantity.

The trend reflects the rise of both quiet luxury and intentional luxury, two closely related movements that prioritize understated sophistication, longevity, and thoughtful purchasing decisions. Instead of building wardrobes around logos and fast-moving trends, affluent consumers are increasingly curating collections that reflect personal taste and lasting value.

At Vitkac, curation remains a central part of the luxury shopping experience. The platform carefully selects both established fashion houses and emerging luxury designers, creating an environment where customers can discover brands that embody craftsmanship and authenticity. While luxury women’s bags remain one of the most popular categories among discerning shoppers, interest in premium footwear brands such as FABI continues to grow as consumers seek complete luxury wardrobes built around enduring pieces.

"Today's luxury consumer is more informed and intentional than ever before," said Mateusz Ciba of Vitkac. "We're seeing growing interest in brands that have genuine heritage and a commitment to craftsmanship. FABI is a great example of a brand that resonates with customers who appreciate quality, timeless design, and authenticity. As a new arrival on our platform, it has quickly attracted attention from shoppers exploring premium Italian footwear."

According to Vitkac, interest in FABI has steadily increased as customers discover the brand through the platform's curated luxury assortment. The growing visibility reflects a broader industry trend in which consumers are increasingly gravitating toward heritage brands with strong identities and proven craftsmanship.

Industry experts suggest that the appeal of brands like FABI is likely to continue as luxury consumers embrace more deliberate purchasing habits. Rather than acquiring larger quantities of products, many shoppers are choosing fewer pieces that offer superior construction, versatility, and longevity.

For Vitkac, the rising interest in FABI underscores a larger transformation taking place throughout the luxury sector. Consumers are no longer simply purchasing products; they are investing in craftsmanship, heritage, and carefully curated lifestyles. As quiet luxury continues to shape buying decisions, brands that deliver authenticity and enduring value are well positioned for long-term success.

As one of Europe's leading luxury online shops , Vitkac continues to connect global consumers with luxury brands that embody the principles of craftsmanship, exclusivity, and timeless design, helping shoppers build collections defined by quality rather than quantity.

About Vitkac

Founded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men’s and women’s designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Gucci, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac.com Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.

Media Contact: pr@vitkac.com

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