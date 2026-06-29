Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.47 Billion by 2035 at a 14.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Kits, Services), By Platform (Next-Generation Sequencing, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, Flow Cytometry, Other), By End Use (Specialty Clinics and Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Reference Laboratories), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 3.28 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 12.47 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Revenue and Trends

The Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market has been enjoying a high growth rate due to the rising cases of bleeding disorders, including, but not limited to, congenital fibrinogen deficiency, bleeding due to traumas, and bleeding as a complication of surgery. The concentrates are vital in replenishing the fibrinogen levels and proper formation of blood clots, and they are vital in emergencies, trauma, and other complicated surgeries. The trend of increased demand for rapid-acting and targeted hemostatic therapies is also driving an accelerated growth in the market that is mainly in the critical care environment. Moreover, the plasma fractionation and purification technologies are improving the product safety, efficacy, and availability, which contribute to the increased clinical usage.

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What are the Factors that Significantly Exert an Influence on the development of Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market?

The main factors that control the growth of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market include the rising rate of trauma cases, surgery, and inherited bleeding disorders including afibrinogenemia and hypofibrinogenemia. Medical practitioners are also using fibrinogen concentrates over the conventional ones, such as cryoprecipitate because of their standardized dosages, quick preparation, and fewer risks of infectious agents. This change is already helping to change the outcome of patients, especially in emergency and critical care environments where coagulation management is crucial in emergency situations.

The further development of the plasma fractionation and biotechnology processes that allow increasing the safety, purity, and availability of products is another significant reason that encourages the growth of the market. Better access to advanced hemostatic therapies is being enhanced by greater investments in the healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies. Furthermore, facilitating government programs, increasing consciousness of health care providers, and the increase in the use of patient blood management (PBM) programs are also increasing market growth. All these factors will keep the demand of human fibrinogen concentrates very high in the entire world within the forecast period.

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Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product

Kits occupy an important segment of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market because they are widely used in routine diagnostics and standardized procedures in laboratories and hospitals. Such kits as PCR, immunoassay and NGS-based panels allow the correct, reproducible and high-throughput testing that is critical with the growing global rate of blood cancers. They are very scalable to large volumes of samples because of their ease of use, regulatory approvals, and compatibility with automated platforms. Also, adoption is further being driven by the increasing access of companion diagnostic kits in line with targeted therapies. Compared to it, services rely on outsourcing and extended turnaround time, but services are becoming more popular in the case of specialized and complex testing needs.

By Platform

Flow cytometry has captured a significant share of the Hematologic malignancies testing market since it is a vital tool in the diagnosis, classification and monitoring of diseases specifically in leukemia and lymphoma. It provides the possibility to analyze many cellular markers within the shortest possible time and be able to immunophenotype cancer cells. It is a commonly utilized technology because it is a first-line diagnostic tool because it is fast, reliable, and cost-effective as opposed to other advanced genomic platforms. Moreover, it is dominant due to its availability in numerous hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. Although new technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) facilitate a more detailed study of the disease at a molecular scale, flow cytometry is the basis of hematologic cancer diagnostics.

By End Use

Hematologic Malignancies Diagnostic labs are mainly ruling the hematologic malignancies testing market because they can handle large volumes of testing using advanced technological infrastructure. Flow cytometry, NGS, and molecular diagnostic systems are advanced platforms that are present in these laboratories and allow conductors to carry out effective and thorough testing of cancer. They are cost-effective, automatable, and have standardized procedures that guarantee the reliability and consistency of the results and are therefore the best option when the high-volume testing is to be done. Also, hospitals often refer to such labs when complex diagnostic tests are needed to increase the efficiency and decrease the workload. Although reference laboratories are becoming increasingly more significant in specialized and high-end testing, diagnostic laboratories remain the market leaders because they can be scaled and because they have technical expertise.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market forward?

What are the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Outlook

According to recent forecasts, the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market is expected to grow steadily between 2026 and 2035, due to the growing prevalence of bleeding disorders, the rise in cases of trauma, and the rising number of surgical interventions in the world. Fibrinogen concentrates are playing a critical role in the market regarding the management of acute bleeding like trauma, postpartum bleeding and complicated surgical operations. The fibrinogen concentrates provide faster reconstitution, standard dose, and better safety profiles, unlike the previous blood components, e.g. cryoprecipitate, which is mostly advantageous in clinical outcomes.

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Regional Insights

Hematologic Malignancies Testing market is set to experience the most rapid growth in the Asia Pacific due to rising healthcare, more access to more advanced treatment procedures, and the rising cases of trauma and surgeries. Large economies like China, India, and Japan are also on the move to intensify emergency care infrastructure and to enhance access to life-saving treatments. Moreover, the high number of patients, increase in health care investment and increased ability to detect rare coagulation disorders are also leading to increased product adoption. The government efforts at enhancing the practice of critical care delivery and transfusion are also driving quick growth in the market in the region.

The robust clinical uptake of the use of plasma-derived therapeutics and well-developed health systems are driving the market growth in Europe. The area is advantaged by systematic intervention strategies, a good understanding of the importance of coagulation management, and favorable rebate schemes. The growing popularity of patient blood management tactics, as well as the availability of major companies engaged in plasma fractionation, is also contributing to the consistent demand of the fibrinogen concentrates in surgical and emergency care facilities.

North America remains a highly developed market, which is backed by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a large number of complex surgical procedures. It is also evidenced by the high level of adoption of advanced transfusion practices and rapid-response treatment protocols in the field of trauma care. The demand is also supported by the constant technological progress, the growth of attention to the enhancement of clinical outcomes, and the ongoing commitment to research and product development. A combination of these forces is maintaining steady growth in the market of the United States and Canada.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.72 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 12.47 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.28 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Platform, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October of 2025, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Hamilton on continuously evolving an automated, customizable next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow to provide comprehensive genomic profiles. Based on the liquid handling platforms of Hamilton, they are platform-agnostic solutions that aim to improve the efficiency and scalability of both solid tumor and hematologic cancer research systems.

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List of the prominent players in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

ICON plc

Illumina Inc.

Invivoscribe Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories

OHSU’s Knight Diagnostic Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Tempus Labs Inc.

Bio-Techne

DiaSorin S.p.A

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Vela Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Others

The Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Kits

Services

By Platform

Next-Generation Sequencing

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Other

By End Use

Specialty Clinics and Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Hematologic Malignancies Testing market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Hematologic Malignancies Testing industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report

The Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Hematologic Malignancy Testing The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Hematologic Malignancies Testing market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing industry.

Managers in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Hematologic Malignancies Testing market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Hematologic Malignancies Testing products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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