Arizona Painting Company Expands Interior and Exterior Coverage

Scottsdale, Arizona, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Arizona Painting Company has formalized residential interior and exterior painting coverage for Carefree, following the recent opening of a new office in neighboring Cave Creek. The move places the company's crews directly adjacent to the area's large-lot desert properties, where homeowners increasingly ask for both careful interior finishing and durable exterior work.

Arizona Painting Company provides residential interior and exterior painting for homeowners across Carefree, covering walls, ceilings, trim, and door work indoors and stucco, masonry, and fence painting outside. The new Cave Creek office sits on the community's doorstep, within easy reach of the custom and equestrian estates that define the surrounding north-desert area. That proximity shapes how the company schedules and staffs local projects, from the first surface assessment through to the final coat.

The Cave Creek base also brings the wider north-desert communities, including Desert Hills and New River, into the same operating radius. These areas share the same pattern of larger lots and open desert settings, and the company has been responding to steady interest from across the cluster as it settles into the new location. The office also gives homeowners in those communities a closer point of contact for scheduling and on-site estimates.

Outdoor work carries particular weight in the high-desert climate around Carefree, where intense sun and heat push paint to fade, peel, and chalk on stucco and masonry surfaces far sooner than in milder regions. The company's exterior painting in the area centers on thorough surface preparation before any coating is applied, since preparation largely determines how long a finish holds against direct Sonoran Desert exposure. Cinder-block boundary walls, perimeter fencing, and entry gates common to large-lot homes each call for different handling, and crews match the coating and method to the surface rather than applying one approach across an entire property.

"Opening our Cave Creek office put us right next to Carefree, so formalizing interior and exterior coverage there was a natural step," said Doug Caris, CEO of Arizona Painting Company. "The homes out here sit on big lots and take a lot of sun, so the outside needs careful preparation and coatings that hold up, while owners still want the inside done cleanly and with as little disruption as possible. Our aim is for homeowners here to get the same licensed, insured, standards-led work we provide everywhere else we operate."

Interior projects in the area follow the same standards. Wall, ceiling, trim, and door painting inside these homes often accompanies an exterior refresh, and handling both at once limits how long a household is disrupted. Color choices indoors are worked out through consultation rather than guesswork, so finishes suit the high-ceilinged, light-filled rooms common to desert custom homes.

The approach mirrors what the company runs across its established Valley operations. Painters work to a consistent process supported by ongoing training, multiple coats where a surface calls for it, and a take-home touch-up kit provided so homeowners can address minor marks once a project has closed.

Accountability underpins how the company works in a newly formalized area. Arizona Painting Company is licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors under license number 251484 and carries liability and workers' compensation coverage on its crews. Each project is run on site by a foreman, with an initial inspection at the start and a final inspection before any job is signed off.

That structure matters more than any single technique, according to Caris. "Every job in the area is overseen on site by a foreman, and it gets one inspection at the start and another before we call it finished," he said. "That is the standard people in the area can expect, whether the work is inside, outside, or both."

With the Cave Creek office now operating, the company's residential interior and exterior service is established for Carefree and the neighboring desert communities on a standing basis. Updates on the company's work across the area are posted to its Facebook page, and further details on its exterior and interior services are available on the company website.









###

For more information about Arizona Painting Company, contact the company here:



Arizona Painting Company

Caleb Pena

602-562-8413

sales@ArizonaPaintingCompany.com

7585 E Redfield Rd Suite 102,

Scottsdale,

AZ 85260