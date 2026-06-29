MEDIA ADVISORY: Waste Connections of Canada to Celebrate Opening of Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Chatham-Kent

BLENHEIM, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Connections of Canada will mark the opening of its new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Ridge Landfill in Chatham-Kent—an important milestone in turning landfill waste into low-carbon energy.
Event Details:
- What: Opening and announcement of Ridge RNG Facility
- When: June 30th @ 4:00 pm
- Where: Ridge Gas Plant, 20028 Erieau Road, Blenheim
- Who:
- Waste Connections of Canada representatives
- Enbridge Gas Inc.
- Provincial and municipal leaders
- Local stakeholders
Why It Matters:
- Nearly $100 million invested locally
- Converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas
- Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 85,000 tonnes annually
- Produces energy equivalent to heating more than 21,750 homes
Who will be Attending:
- Hon. Trevor Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament Chatham-Kent—Leamington & Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness
- Hon. Todd McCarthy, Ontario Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff
- Dave Epp, Member of Parliament Chatham-Kent—Leamington
Photo/Interview Opportunities:
- Facility tour visuals
- Remarks from company executives and government officials
- Footage of RNG infrastructure and pipeline connection
Media are asked to confirm attendance in advance.
Media Contact
Cathy Smith
Waste Connections of Canada
519-358-2860
catherine.smith@wasteconnections.com