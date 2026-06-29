MEDIA ADVISORY: Waste Connections of Canada to Celebrate Opening of Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Chatham-Kent

 | Source: Waste Connections of Canada Waste Connections of Canada

BLENHEIM, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Connections of Canada will mark the opening of its new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Ridge Landfill in Chatham-Kent—an important milestone in turning landfill waste into low-carbon energy. 

Event Details:

  • What: Opening and announcement of Ridge RNG Facility 
  • When: June 30th @ 4:00 pm 
  • Where: Ridge Gas Plant, 20028 Erieau Road, Blenheim 
  • Who: 
    • Waste Connections of Canada representatives 
    • Enbridge Gas Inc. 
    • Provincial and municipal leaders 
    • Local stakeholders 

Why It Matters:

  • Nearly $100 million invested locally 
  • Converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas 
  • Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 85,000 tonnes annually 
  • Produces energy equivalent to heating more than 21,750 homes

Who will be Attending:

  • Hon. Trevor Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament Chatham-Kent—Leamington & Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness
  • Hon. Todd McCarthy, Ontario Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks
  • Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff
  • Dave Epp, Member of Parliament Chatham-Kent—Leamington

Photo/Interview Opportunities:

  • Facility tour visuals
  • Remarks from company executives and government officials
  • Footage of RNG infrastructure and pipeline connection

Media are asked to confirm attendance in advance.

Media Contact

Cathy Smith 
Waste Connections of Canada 
519-358-2860 
catherine.smith@wasteconnections.com


Tags

Renewable Natural Gas Renewable Energy Natural Gas Facility Low-Carbon Energy Waste Connections of Canada Enbridge
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