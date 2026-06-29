MEDIA ADVISORY: Waste Connections of Canada to Celebrate Opening of Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Chatham-Kent

BLENHEIM, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Connections of Canada will mark the opening of its new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Ridge Landfill in Chatham-Kent—an important milestone in turning landfill waste into low-carbon energy.

Event Details:

What: Opening and announcement of Ridge RNG Facility

When: June 30 th @ 4:00 pm

@ 4:00 pm Where: Ridge Gas Plant, 20028 Erieau Road, Blenheim

Who: Waste Connections of Canada representatives Enbridge Gas Inc. Provincial and municipal leaders Local stakeholders



Why It Matters:

Nearly $100 million invested locally

Converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas

Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 85,000 tonnes annually

Produces energy equivalent to heating more than 21,750 homes

Who will be Attending:

Hon. Trevor Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament Chatham-Kent—Leamington & Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

Hon. Todd McCarthy, Ontario Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff

Dave Epp, Member of Parliament Chatham-Kent—Leamington

Photo/Interview Opportunities:

Facility tour visuals

Remarks from company executives and government officials

Footage of RNG infrastructure and pipeline connection



Media are asked to confirm attendance in advance.

Media Contact

Cathy Smith

Waste Connections of Canada

519-358-2860

catherine.smith@wasteconnections.com