Siebert Expands Access to Tokenized Securities Through New Collaboration with tZERO and Streamex

MIAMI and NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified financial services company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Muriel Siebert & Co. LLC, today announced a new collaboration with tZERO Group, Inc. (“tZERO”) and Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) (“Streamex”) to expand access to tokenized securities through regulated digital markets infrastructure.

Through the collaboration, Muriel Siebert & Co. will make Streamex’s GLDY, a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security, available to eligible accredited and institutional investors through Siebert’s wealth management and institutional distribution channels through a private placement conducted under Reg. D Rule 506 (c). GLDY will be supported by tZERO’s regulated digital securities infrastructure, including onboarding, custody, secondary market infrastructure, compliance, and lifecycle services.

The collaboration represents a practical step in bringing blockchain-enabled financial products into the traditional brokerage experience. Eligible investors can work with a Siebert broker to evaluate GLDY without needing direct blockchain knowledge or separate crypto onboarding.

“At Siebert, our role is to help investors access what’s next in the markets through a trusted brokerage relationship,” said John J. Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of Siebert. “GLDY is an example of how traditional finance and blockchain-enabled infrastructure can work together without adding complexity for the investor. Clients can speak with their Siebert broker, evaluate whether GLDY fits their goals and risk profile, and, where appropriate, purchase it through a brokerage account.”

For Siebert, the collaboration also supports the continued growth of its investment banking and capital markets platform, with a focus on financial services, FinTech, blockchain, digital assets, and other sectors where traditional market infrastructure is evolving.

“Tokenized securities are moving from concept to execution,” said Ajay Asija, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Siebert. “For issuers, this creates new ways to think about distribution, investor access, and market structure. For investors, it brings emerging asset classes into a more familiar, regulated framework. That is where Siebert can play a meaningful role.”

tZERO will provide the full technology and regulated infrastructure stack supporting Siebert’s digital securities initiative, including investor onboarding, custody, trading infrastructure, and compliance services.

“Traditional financial institutions increasingly recognize that tokenized securities require more than blockchain technology. They require regulated market infrastructure,” said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. “We built tZERO to provide that foundation, giving firms like Siebert a single integrated platform for digital markets.”

Streamex developed GLDY as a tokenized security designed to bring gold-backed exposure and yield-bearing features into a regulated investment structure. Through the collaboration, GLDY can now reach investors through established brokerage and institutional channels.

“By partnering with Siebert and tZERO, GLDY can reach investors through channels they already know and trust,” said Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamex. “That kind of access is what helps tokenized securities move into the mainstream.”



Notice to Investors

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. For over 55 years, Siebert has valued its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns, including those resulting from extraordinary events; changes and volatility in tariffs and trade policies; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert’s business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Siebert’s filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

For inquiries, please contact:

Deborah Kostroun

dkostroun@zitopartners.com

+1-201-403-8185