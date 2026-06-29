Lost Money on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

During the Class Period, MSFT shares traded at all-time highs above $550 per share as management touted "best-in-class" AI capabilities and record Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption across 90% of the Fortune 500. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

How Alleged Misrepresentations Inflated MSFT's Market Price

The securities action asserts that Microsoft's stock price was artificially inflated by a sustained campaign of optimistic statements about the Company's AI products and cloud infrastructure. Throughout the Class Period, executives claimed Copilot was the fastest-growing product in Microsoft 365 history, that usage intensity was doubling quarter over quarter, and that Azure AI services were driving 16 points of cloud revenue growth. These statements allegedly fueled investor demand that pushed MSFT to record valuations.

The complaint contends that behind these public proclamations, the Copilot family of products suffered from significant brand positioning failures, data siloing limitations, computational capacity constraints, and interoperability problems that defendants knew about or recklessly disregarded. When the market began processing the gap between the Company's representations and the actual state of its AI offerings, billions in shareholder value evaporated.

The Azure-OpenAI Revenue Loop and Market Perception

Investors bid MSFT shares higher in part because of management's emphasis on massive AI-related contracts. The lawsuit chronicles how executives highlighted OpenAI's 30 billion compute capacity agreement as proof of surging demand. The action claims these figures obscured the circular nature of the arrangements: Microsoft invested billions in these same LLM providers, who then committed to spending those dollars back on Microsoft's Azure platform. The filing states this dynamic created an appearance of organic demand growth that the market relied upon when pricing MSFT shares.

Market Repricing After Concealed Problems Emerged

The complaint details how the market ultimately reassessed MSFT's valuation as investors learned that:

Copilot's "record" adoption figures masked deep user experience and interoperability failures that limited real-world productivity gains

The Company's AI infrastructure buildout, including plans to double its data center footprint, carried concentration and return-on-investment risks that were downplayed to investors

Seat growth was concentrated in lower-ARPU segments like small businesses and frontline workers, undermining the revenue acceleration narrative

The multibillion-dollar LLM provider partnerships created circular revenue dependencies rather than the independent demand growth executives described

See if you can recover losses from your MSFT investment or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of MSFT's market capitalization swing following these revelations underscores how heavily investors relied on management's AI growth narrative," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the Microsoft securities recovery action now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: How much did MSFT stock drop? A: Shares traded at all-time highs above $550 per share during the Class Period before declining significantly after the market began processing that Microsoft's AI product claims were allegedly misleading. Investors who purchased shares at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success, adoption, and performance of its Copilot AI products and the return on investment for its multibillion-dollar AI capital expenditures, while concealing significant technical and organizational problems.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 11, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171