Canada's first "talking statue" debuts at Banting House this summer—hear from Sir Frederick Banting himself

London, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer Banting House National Historic Site is launching Canada's first interactive "talking statue," bringing the story of Sir Frederick Banting directly to visitors' ears.

Starting now, guests can scan a QR code on the Banting's statue in Sir Frederick Banting Square and receive a personalized phone call from the Canadian hero himself, voiced by acclaimed actor R.H. Thomson.

The statue is part of the global Talking Statues project, a program that transforms public monuments into interactive storytelling experiences. Banting House is the first cultural institution in Canada to participate in the global program.

"This is a fun way to connect Canadians—especially younger generations—with the legacy of Sir Frederick Banting," said Grant Maltman, Curator of Banting House. "His discovery of insulin transformed global health and saved countless lives. Now, visitors can hear directly from Banting himself, in his own words. We're honouring Banting's extraordinary legacy while inviting people to engage with his story in an entirely new way.”

R.H. Thomson, who brought Banting to life on screen in the 1988 film “Glory Enough For All” reprises his role for the talking statue, lending his distinctive voice (in both English and French) to the man who gave the world insulin.

Visitors can access the experience anytime—even when the museum is closed—by visiting Banting Square and scanning the QR code.

About Sir Frederick Banting

Sir Frederick Banting (1891-1941) revolutionized medicine when he discovered insulin in 1921—a breakthrough that transformed diabetes treatment worldwide. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1923 alongside John Macleod. They in turn shared their prize money with fellow researchers Charles Best and James Collip.

About Banting House National Historic Site

Located in London, Ontario, Banting House National Historic Site is the birthplace of insulin and commemorates the life and achievements of Sir Frederick Banting. The museum offers visitors an immersive experience into the life of this Canadian icon and the groundbreaking scientific discovery that changed medicine forever. Learn more at bantinghousenhs.ca and plan your visit today!

About Talking Statues

Talking Statues is a global project that reimagines public monuments as interactive platforms for storytelling. Launched from Denmark, the initiative invites institutions worldwide to bring historical figures to life through audio experiences accessible via QR codes.

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