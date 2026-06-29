Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 10, 2026 in Via Transportation, Inc. Lawsuit - VIA

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Arnon Dinur, a Director of Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA), is named as a defendant in a securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO. Investors who lost money on VIA may find out if you qualify to recover your IPO losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

VIA shares were offered at 14.12, a decline of $31.88 per share (69.3%). The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

Arnon Dinur's Role During the Class Period

Arnon Dinur served as a Director of Via Transportation at all relevant times. In that capacity, Dinur reviewed, approved, and participated in making statements contained in the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed in connection with the September 2025 IPO. Dinur personally signed the Registration Statement that formed the basis for the offering of 10,714,285 shares at 493 million in gross proceeds.

What Dinur Allegedly Oversaw

As a member of Via's Board of Directors, Dinur bore responsibility for the accuracy of the Offering Documents. The complaint identifies that the Registration Statement he signed contained materially incorrect or misleading statements regarding Via's growth trajectory. Specifically, as pleaded in the action:

The Offering Documents touted "significant and durable revenue growth" without disclosing that ARR per customer was already declining at the time of the IPO

Germany represented nearly 20% of Via's total revenue, yet the Registration Statement failed to adequately disclose that regulatory barriers were preventing the "land and expand" strategy from functioning in that market

Customers in Germany were adopting microtransit in isolation rather than the full integrated platform, keeping services "siloed" and limiting revenue potential

The schools business growth that Via highlighted was actually contributing to lower ARR per customer due to seasonality and launch timing

Risk factor disclosures used conditional language about events that "could" or "may" impact operations when negative trends were already occurring





Dinur's Certifications and Liability

Under Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933, every person who signed a registration statement is strictly liable for material misstatements or omissions contained therein. The complaint contends that Dinur, as a signatory, bears direct liability for the alleged misrepresentations in the Offering Documents. The action further asserts that Dinur did not conduct an adequate due diligence investigation and will be unable to establish the statutory "due diligence" affirmative defense.

Section 15 Context for Dinur

Beyond his signatory liability under Section 11, Dinur faces potential control person liability under Section 15 of the Securities Act. As a Director who reviewed and approved the Offering Documents, Dinur was in a position to influence the content and accuracy of the disclosures made to IPO investors.

"Individual officers and directors who sign SEC registration statements bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When investors rely on those documents to make purchase decisions and suffer losses because material information was omitted, the signatories must answer for what was left unsaid." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your VIA investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the VIA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Via Transportation, Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Daniel Ramot, CFO Clara Fain, and six directors who signed the IPO Registration Statement, as well as thirteen underwriter defendants led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VIA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Via made materially false or misleading statements in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding the Company's revenue growth trajectory, ARR per customer trends, and the viability of its "land and expand" strategy in Germany. When the true state of affairs was revealed over three subsequent earnings calls, the stock price declined nearly 70%.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought shares in or traceable to the September 2025 IPO and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171