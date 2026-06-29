Aecon strengthens North American nuclear fabrication capabilities with facility in South Carolina

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Company") announced today that it has expanded its footprint in the U.S. nuclear sector with the purchase of a fabrication facility in Jackson, South Carolina – strengthening its ability to support a growing roster of nuclear projects and clients across the United States.

Aecon has utilized the 120,000-square-foot facility since 2015, and advancing the facility’s operations will play a key role in delivering critical fabrication and manufacturing services for nuclear refurbishment, life extension, new build, and federal projects, while also supporting conventional power and industrial projects. The facility will serve as a nuclear and ASME fabrication centre of excellence, further augmenting Aecon’s ability to deliver complex components to the highest quality standards and demonstrating a long-term investment in U.S. nuclear supply chain capacity.

“This investment builds on Aecon’s established, integrated nuclear fabrication network across North America,” said Aaron Johnson, Senior Vice President, Aecon Nuclear. “The Jackson facility strengthens Aecon’s ability to provide localized fabrication capacity for U.S. customers, while drawing on decades of experience and technical excellence. It enhances Aecon’s integrated, self-perform solutions – combining engineering, fabrication, modularization, and construction to meet the evolving needs of commercial and federal nuclear clients.”

Aecon’s Fabrication Facility and Welding Centre of Excellence in Cambridge, Ontario, serve as cornerstones of its capabilities, supporting some of the largest nuclear refurbishment and new build projects in North America. They provide advanced welding, machining, modularization, and specialty fabrication services, enabling Aecon to self-perform and maintain control over quality, safety, and schedule across the full project lifecycle.

Together, Aecon’s nuclear fabrication facilities create a scalable platform that supports both large-scale refurbishment programs and next-generation nuclear projects across North America and beyond. This includes the first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project in the G7 currently under construction in Ontario, where Aecon is leveraging its fabrication expertise, modular construction approach, and specialized workforce to help deliver this first-of-a-kind project.

The facilities hold certification stamps for nuclear quality management systems compliant with CSA standards in Canada and ASME (N, NPT, NS, and NA stamps), as well as programmatic compliance with U.S. federal regulation 10 CFR 50 Appendix B.

As demand continues to grow, Aecon’s 4,000-strong nuclear workforce and expanding fabrication footprint underscore its long-term commitment to the U.S. market – positioning the company to play a key role in strengthening domestic supply chains and supporting energy security across North America.

Learn more about Aecon’s North American nuclear projects and capabilities: Aecon.com/Nuclear

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

416-297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon, including statements regarding the anticipated opportunities and benefits from this facility; the impact nuclear power may have on the energy transition; and the anticipated role Aecon’s nuclear sector will continue to play in the energy market. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party’s failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise; the risk that changes in nuclear laws, regulations or licensing requirements could adversely affect Aecon's certifications or the scope, schedule or cost of its nuclear projects; the risk of the anticipated benefits from the facility not being fully realized; the risk of not realizing the benefits of the long-term investment in nuclear energy as anticipated; and the risk of the demand for nuclear energy not continuing to grow as anticipated. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to Aecon, including information obtained from third-party sources. While Aecon believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, Aecon has not independently verified the information. Aecon has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in Section 13 - "Risk Factors" in Aecon’s 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in Aecon’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.