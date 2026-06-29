Dallas, TX, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q published a new guide for law firms losing ground inside AI answers. The piece breaks down why small firms often beat larger competitors in AI search, and how to start for the price of a few hours and a handful of free tools.

Read the resource here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/ai-seo-for-lawyers-how-small-budgets-outrank-competitors-in-ai-search/

The guide covers:

Why a small budget works in your favor right now

What changed when AI answers started replacing the old list of links

The free first step every firm should run before spending a dollar

The fixes most firms skip, and the mistake that keeps good firms invisible

A 30-day starting plan and answers to the questions firms ask most

"Most firms think AI visibility needs a huge budget," said Qamar Zaman. "The firms winning right now prove the opposite. Clarity and consistency beat ad spend."

Read the full guide at Coffee With Q and put the first step to work this week.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a content and media platform founded by Qamar Zaman and Rene Perras. The platform helps law firms, founders, and creators get found, cited, and trusted across search and AI.

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Media Contact: Coffee With Q https://www.coffeewithq.org/