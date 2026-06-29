CIPE and CCIT Selected as Runner Up 2026 Small Business Champions for Advancing AI in Global Trade

Washington, DC, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and Cámara Colombiana de Informática y Telecomunicaciones (CCIT) are proud to announce their selection as Runner Up awardees of the 2026 Small Business Champions by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Trade Centre (ITC), the World Trade Organization (WTO) MSME Group, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The official announcement took place today in Geneva.

The Small Business Champions initiative recognizes innovative solutions that help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) harness artificial intelligence (AI) to compete and thrive in international trade.

CIPE and CCIT were selected for their joint project advancing practical AI-enabled tools, training, and capacity-building support that help small businesses navigate complex global markets, streamline operations, and improve competitiveness. The joint project included local business dialogue in Chile, Colombia, and Peru and the development of a bottom-up, SME-inclusive AI Governance Roadmap. The roadmap calls for the creation of a regional steering committee on AI, conceived as a mechanism for ongoing coordination and dialogue among business and the wider ecosystem. Building on this initial success, the committee will work over the next 12-18 months to harmonize frameworks and build common standards across borders.

CCIT Vice President of Legal Affairs Germán López Ardila led the application on behalf of the project. He attended the announcement in Geneva to represent both CIPE and CCIT, accept the recognition, and share the initiative’s roadmap for scaling impact.

"Being recognized as a Small Business Champion underscores the critical role AI can play in leveling the global playing field for small businesses," said CIPE Executive Director Andrew Wilson. "Through our partnership with CCIT, we are helping MSMEs not only understand AI but apply it in ways that drive real trade outcomes."

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming international trade—enabling real-time analytics, smarter supply chains, improved compliance, and more efficient financial and logistics operations. For MSMEs, these tools offer new pathways to overcome traditional barriers to global commerce.

This recognition also underscores the importance of strengthening U.S.-supported partnerships that equip small businesses in emerging markets with the tools to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.

The 2026 competition highlights initiatives that demonstrate how AI can reduce transaction costs, strengthen supply chains, and expand opportunities for small businesses to participate more fully in the global economy. It also emphasizes inclusive access to emerging technologies and the importance of practical, scalable solutions.

Through this recognition, CIPE and CCIT join a global cohort of leaders working to ensure that small businesses are equipped to succeed in an increasingly digital and AI-driven trade environment. To learn more about CIPE and CCIT’s initiative and the next steps planned under the AI roadmap, visit: https://www.cipe.org/blog/2026/06/11/cipe-launches-latin-americas-first-private-sector-led-roadmap-for-ai-governance/.

About CIPE

The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) works to strengthen democracy around the world through private enterprise and market-oriented reform.

About CCIT

Cámara Colombiana de Informática y Telecomunicaciones (CCIT) promotes sustainable business growth and competitiveness, supporting enterprises in Colombia to expand and succeed in local and international markets.

Contact Info



Eve Angerosa

communications@cipe.org

+1 202-721-9200