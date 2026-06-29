Aluminium, Brass, Copper or Stainless Steel? London Metal Store's Guide to Choosing the Right Metal for Your Project

Greenford, London , June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With metal prices shifting in response to global trade tariffs and the UK maker movement growing faster than at any point in recent memory, the question of which metal to use has never carried more financial consequence. Hobbyists, fabricators and trade professionals are all feeling the pressure, and one question keeps coming up at London Metal Store: which metal should I actually use?

Choose the wrong material and you risk wasted money, structural failure, or a finish that simply does not hold up. With costs rising, getting that decision right the first time matters more than ever.

"We are seeing more first-time makers coming to us than ever before, which is brilliant, but we are also seeing a lot of costly mistakes that could easily be avoided," says London Metal Store. "When material prices are moving the way they are right now, choosing the wrong metal is not just a technical error, it is an expensive one. A little knowledge at the start of a project saves a lot of money and frustration further down the line."

The right choice depends on four things: what the piece needs to do, where it will live, how it will be worked, and what budget is available. Here is what you need to know about each option.

Aluminium: The Modern Maker's Go-To

Aluminium is roughly a third of the weight of steel, cuts and machines with relative ease, and its natural oxide layer means it resists corrosion without any treatment. For outdoor furniture, enclosures, frames, brackets and signage, it is hard to beat. Where it falls short is in

high-load structural applications or where novice welding is involved, as it demands specific TIG or MIG techniques.

Best for: Frames, outdoor fittings, lightweight structural components, CNC projects, anodised finishes.



London Metal Store

Stainless Steel: When Longevity Is Non-Negotiable

Stainless steel commands a premium, and it earns it. Its chromium content creates a passive layer that resists corrosion, staining and heat to a degree no other common metal can match, making it the natural choice for marine environments, catering equipment and exterior architectural features. Grade 304 covers most general applications, while Grade 316 is specified wherever chloride exposure, seawater or road salt is a concern. The trade-off is workability: stainless work-hardens quickly and costs considerably more per kilogram.

Best for: Marine applications, catering equipment, exterior architectural metalwork, long-life outdoor installations.

Brass: When the Finish Is the Point

Brass is chosen as often for appearance as for function. Its warm, gold-toned finish has made it the standard for decorative fixtures, precision engineering components and heritage restoration work for centuries. It cuts cleanly, holds tight tolerances and has natural antimicrobial properties, which is why it remains common in plumbing fittings and door furniture. It is less suited to structural or high-load applications, and sits at the higher end of the price range.

Best for: Decorative fittings, precision turned components, plumbing, heritage and restoration work.



London Metal Store

Copper: The Specialist's Choice

Copper is one of the oldest working metals in human history and remains uniquely useful today. Exceptionally conductive, both thermally and electrically, it is the material of choice for electrical components, roofing, plumbing and decorative applications. It is also naturally antimicrobial and develops a distinctive patina over time that many makers actively seek out. Copper is softer than the other metals in this guide, which makes it easier to form and shape but less appropriate for structural or load-bearing use.

Best for: Electrical components, roofing, plumbing, decorative work, architectural features.

The Right Material, Cut to Size

With material costs unpredictable and project budgets under pressure, the importance of getting metal selection right first time has never been greater. London Metal Store supplies aluminium, stainless steel, brass, copper and more, cut to order and delivered across the UK. Whether it is a first fabrication project or a complex professional commission, the right material is ready to work.

Browse the full range at londonmetalstore.co.uk

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Media Contact

London Metal Store

6 Aintree Rd, Perivale, Greenford, London, UB6 7LA

sales@londonmetalstore.co.uk

https://londonmetalstore.co.uk

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