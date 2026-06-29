Earth and Essence IV Spa Launches Free GLP-1 Weight Loss Consultation in Cleveland

Cleveland, OH , June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Summary

Earth and Essence IV Spa, a Cleveland-based mobile wellness provider, announces complimentary GLP-1 weight loss consultations designed to help clients explore advanced weight management options. Staffed by licensed Registered Nurses delivering personalized treatments across Cleveland and surrounding communities, the service marks a significant step toward democratizing premium wellness. The initiative reflects the company's commitment to making clinical expertise accessible without financial barriers to entry.

Earth and Essence IV Spa has unveiled a free consultation program for clients considering GLP-1 weight loss support, addressing the growing demand for transparent, professional guidance in advanced wellness treatments. The initiative removes traditional barriers to exploring pharmaceutical weight management solutions, connecting clients with registered nursing professionals who can discuss personalized approaches aligned with individual health objectives.



Earth and Essence IV Spa

The consultation model reflects a fundamental belief that clinical expertise should be accessible and approachable. Rather than requiring costly initial appointments, prospective clients in Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Strongsville, and surrounding areas can engage directly with the clinical team at no charge. This approach enables informed decision-making before pursuing advanced wellness treatments, whether clients ultimately choose GLP-1 therapy, complementary IV hydration support, or alternative wellness modalities.

Earth and Essence IV Spa delivers comprehensive wellness solutions beyond weight management support. The team specializes in mobile IV hydration therapy, NAD+ infusions, Sermorelin treatments, prenatal hydration protocols, and customized vitamin therapy designed to address specific health goals. Every treatment is administered by licensed Registered Nurses who bring clinical expertise and personalized attention to each client interaction, whether delivered at home, office, hotel, or event locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

A company spokesperson explained the rationale behind the complimentary consultation initiative: "We believe wellness should be accessible, personalized, and delivered with care. Our team of registered nurses brings clinical expertise and a warm, holistic approach to every session. By removing financial barriers to initial consultations, we're empowering clients to make informed decisions about their health journey without hesitation or uncertainty."



Earth and Essence IV Spa

How Earth and Essence IV Spa Supports Clients Exploring Weight Management Solutions

The consultation process addresses common questions and concerns about GLP-1 weight-loss treatments while establishing realistic expectations for outcomes and ongoing support. Registered Nurses discuss individual health history, current wellness status, lifestyle factors, and specific objectives to determine whether GLP-1 therapy aligns with each client's circumstances. The team also explores complementary treatments—including hydration therapy, nutrient infusions, and energy-supporting options like NAD+ therapy—that may enhance overall wellness during weight management journeys. For clients across Cleveland and its surrounding communities, Cleveland mobile IV therapy expertise extends to designing integrated wellness protocols that support clients throughout their health transformations.

Expanded Service Portfolio for Comprehensive Wellness

Beyond weight management consultations, the practice offers an extensive range of IV hydration and advanced wellness treatments. Pure saline hydration addresses dehydration, jet lag, and general wellness maintenance, while specialized infusions support muscle recovery, migraine relief, prenatal health, and energy optimization. The flexibility of mobile delivery—bringing treatments to clients' preferred locations—eliminates scheduling constraints and creates comfortable treatment environments. Transparent pricing across all service offerings ensures clients understand investment requirements before committing to any wellness protocol.



Earth and Essence IV Spa

Key Features and Facts

Service Coverage: Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Strongsville, and additional surrounding Northeast Ohio communities

Core Offerings: GLP-1 weight loss consultations (complimentary), mobile IV hydration, NAD+ therapy, Sermorelin treatments, prenatal protocols, and customized vitamin infusions

Clinical Credentials: All treatments administered exclusively by licensed Registered Nurses with clinical expertise and holistic care training

Delivery Model: In-home, office, hotel, or event-based service appointments throughout Cleveland and surrounding communities with transparent pricing

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is included in the free GLP-1 weight loss consultation?

A: The complimentary consultation includes a comprehensive discussion with a registered nurse about GLP-1 weight loss options, individual health assessment, lifestyle evaluation, and personalized treatment recommendations. The session establishes whether GLP-1 therapy aligns with your health goals and explores complementary wellness options.

Q: What areas does Earth and Essence IV Spa serve?

A: Earth and Essence IV Spa serves Cleveland and surrounding communities, including Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, and Strongsville. Services are delivered mobile to your chosen location for maximum convenience.

Q: How can I schedule a free GLP-1 consultation?

A: Clients can book consultations through the online platform at https://earthandessenceivspa.com/ or contact the team directly at the contact information provided below. Scheduling is flexible to accommodate your availability.

Q: What other wellness services complement weight management support?

A: Mobile IV hydration therapy, NAD+ infusions, energy-supporting treatments, and customized vitamin protocols enhance overall wellness during weight management journeys. The clinical team personalizes combinations based on individual health goals and objectives.

Visit https://earthandessenceivspa.com/ to schedule your complimentary consultation or explore the complete service menu.

About Earth and Essence IV Spa: Earth and Essence IV Spa is a Cleveland-based mobile wellness practice delivering IV hydration, GLP-1 weight loss consultations, and advanced clinical treatments administered exclusively by licensed Registered Nurses. The team serves Northeast Ohio communities, including Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, and surrounding areas, through convenient in-home, office, and event-based appointments. Committed to transparent pricing and personalized care, Earth and Essence IV Spa makes premium wellness accessible to clients throughout its service region.

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Media Contact:





Earth and Essence IV Spa

Cleveland, OH

(216)-870-3981

earthandessenceivspa.com

info@earthandessenceivspa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/p/Earth-Essence-61572941786639/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/earthandessencespa/

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@hydratewithessence

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Disclaimer:

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the information and details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or treat any disease.

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