Jintara Rehab Earns Hospital-Grade Accreditation Among Select Private Facilities in Thailand

Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai , June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jintara Rehab has earned hospital-grade accreditation, placing it among a limited number of private rehabilitation facilities in Thailand to receive this distinction and providing added independent verification for families seeking structured addiction treatment options. Granted on May 20, 2026, the accreditation confirms that the Chiang Mai-based facility meets nationally recognized standards for clinical care, detox services, governance, and patient safety.



Jintara Rehab

Independent verification draws a clear line between facilities that claim quality and facilities that prove it because every rehab in Thailand must hold a license to operate, yet only a handful subject their systems to external scrutiny. The accreditation awarded to Jintara Rehab, certificate 25/2569, was granted jointly by the Healthcare Accreditation Institute, the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment, and the Department of Medical Services.

"Every rehab will tell you it is licensed, but a license only means you are allowed to open the doors," said Darren Lockie, Founder of Jintara Rehab. "When you are trusting us with someone you love, especially through detox, you deserve proof, not promises. That is what this accreditation means to Jintara."

External assessment turns that proof into something measurable. Assessors examined every layer of the operation, from leadership and governance to clinical procedures, medication management, patient rights, and medical records, to determine whether the systems behind treatment could withstand independent scrutiny rather than rely on self-reported claims.

Among the areas reviewed during the accreditation process, medical detox often carries the greatest weight for families considering treatment abroad. Jintara Rehab operates an on-site medical detox with 24-hour nursing care and medical oversight, giving people seeking detox in Thailand access to clinically managed support from the start of treatment. Accreditation provides added reassurance that the hospital-grade accredited rehab meets nationally assessed standards.

National standards can verify how a facility operates, but individualized care defines the experience clients receive within those systems. Jintara Rehab accepts a maximum of ten adults at a time and maintains a 3:1 staff-to-client ratio. A client struggling with trauma alongside substance use may require a different therapeutic approach than someone entering treatment after a recent relapse, and evidence-based therapies, including CBT, DBT, EMDR, Motivational Interviewing, and SMART Recovery, allow care plans to reflect those differences. Combined with accredited systems of care, the approach strengthens Jintara's position as a hospital-grade accredited rehab.

Hospital-grade accreditation establishes a benchmark, but meaningful recovery depends on how those standards are delivered in practice. Founded in 2022, Jintara Rehab was built to provide a more individualized approach to drug and alcohol rehab in Thailand. Located in Chiang Mai and licensed by Thailand's Ministry of Public Health, the center combines accredited clinical systems, owner-led admissions, and direct access to leadership with personalized support, creating a treatment experience designed around people rather than processes.

Jintara Rehab now ranks among only six private facilities in Thailand to hold hospital-grade accreditation. The recognition reinforces its position as a trusted rehab in Chiang Mai and a leading hospital-grade accredited rehab, while giving families seeking drug and alcohol rehab in Thailand a verified standard beyond marketing claims and a clearer way to separate proof from promises.

To learn more about Jintara Rehab and its accredited addiction treatment programs, interested individuals can visit https://www.jintararehab.com/.

About Jintara Rehab

Jintara Rehab is a private addiction treatment center in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The organization provides medically supervised residential treatment, evidence-based therapy, and an on-site program for detox in Thailand within an intimate ten-bed setting. It offers a trusted option for adults seeking rehab in Chiang Mai through personalized care, clinical oversight, and direct access to leadership.

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Media Contact

Jintara Rehab

Address: 76 Moo 5, San Phak Wan, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand

Phone: +66 94 095 4142

Website: https://www.jintararehab.com/hospital-accreditation/

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