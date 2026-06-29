New York City Bicycle Accident Lawyers Herman & Herman Expand Free Cyclist Advocacy Resource Covering All Five Boroughs

NEW YORK, NY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herman & Herman PC, a New York City bicycle accident lawyer firm, announced an expanded free legal resource for injured cyclists across all five boroughs. The firm built the resource around one idea: cyclists deserve a lawyer who rides. Founding partner Glenn A. Herman is a cyclist and a NYC bicycle injury attorney with over 25 years of experience fighting for injured New Yorkers.

Read the resource here: https://hermannyc.com/nyc-bike-injury-lawyer/

The updated resource covers:

2025 bicycle accident statistics for every borough: 1,717 reported incidents in Brooklyn, 1,661 in Manhattan, 1,064 in Queens, 573 in the Bronx, and 99 in Staten Island (source: crashmapper.org)

Dooring accidents and driver liability under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law section 1214

No-Fault insurance claims and the $50,000 in Personal Injury Protection coverage available to injured riders

The 90-day Notice of Claim deadline for crashes involving New York City and the three-year statute of limitations for injury lawsuits

Legal rights for e-bike riders, e-scooter riders, and delivery workers

A step-by-step guide on what to do in the first hours after a bicycle crash

Real case results, including a $600,000 settlement for an e-bike rider injured at a bike lane construction site and a $410,000 jury verdict against a municipality for a bike trail defect

The numbers show why the resource matters. Riders reported more than 5,100 bicycle incidents across New York City in 2025. No borough is immune. Brooklyn and Manhattan lead the counts, while Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island riders face the same door zones, blocked bike lanes, and street defects with fewer protected routes.

"Bicycle riders in this city get blamed first and helped last," said Glenn A. Herman, founding partner of Herman & Herman PC. "I ride these streets myself. I know the door zones, the broken pavement, and the pressure delivery workers face every shift. Our job is to give injured cyclists the same firepower the insurance companies bring, and to make sure no rider settles for less because nobody explained their rights."

The firm extends its advocacy beyond the courtroom through Pedals to the Courtroom, a New York cycling law video series answering common legal questions for riders. Herman & Herman also represents injured delivery workers and e-bike riders, two groups with rising crash numbers across the city. NYC law requires businesses to supply delivery personnel with helmets and safety equipment, and the firm holds employers and negligent drivers accountable when riders get hurt.

Cyclists injured anywhere in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or Staten Island reach the firm 24/7 for a free consultation at 212-966-1928. The firm comes to clients at home, at work, or in the hospital, and charges no fee unless it wins.

About Herman & Herman PC

Herman & Herman PC is a family-based New York City personal injury law firm founded by Glenn A. Herman and Robin S. Herman. The firm has recovered more than $30 million for injured clients across bicycle, auto, construction, and wrongful death cases. Glenn A. Herman is admitted to the New York State Bar, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the Supreme Court of the United States. The firm maintains offices in Manhattan at 620 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200 (Rockefeller Center) and in the Bronx at 2929 Third Avenue, 4th Floor, and serves Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact Herman & Herman PC Phone: 212-966-1928 Website: https://hermannyc.com/ Source page: https://hermannyc.com/nyc-bike-injury-lawyer/

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