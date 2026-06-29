Premier Sotheby's International Realty Expands Western North Carolina Presence with New Hendersonville Office

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty has opened a Hendersonville office, expanding its presence in Western North Carolina as demand for luxury real estate continues to grow throughout the region. Located at 475 S. Church St., Suite 106, the office will serve buyers and sellers throughout Henderson County and surrounding communities. Beatrix Masotti, managing broker of the brokerage's Asheville office, will also oversee the Hendersonville location.

The new office reflects Premier Sotheby's International Realty's investment in a market where the brokerage has represented many of the region's highest-priced residential sales. Hendersonville has emerged as one of Western North Carolina's most sought-after communities, supported by expanded service at Asheville Regional Airport, the opening of the Ecusta Trail, and a growing collection of breweries, vineyards and locally owned businesses that appeal to full-time residents, second-home buyers and those relocating to the area.

Premier Sotheby's International Realty has played a significant role in the area's luxury market, representing several of the region's highest-priced residential sales while continuing to grow its presence throughout western North Carolina.

The Hendersonville office joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty's growing network of offices throughout Florida and North Carolina, further strengthening the brokerage's ability to serve buyers and sellers across the region.

QUOTES:

"We've watched Hendersonville emerge as a destination that appeals to a wide range of luxury buyers. Its walkable downtown, thriving food and beverage scene, outdoor recreation and proximity to Asheville create a lifestyle that resonates with today's clients. Opening an office here allows us to deepen our local presence while continuing to provide the elevated level of service our clients expect."

- Beatrix Masotti, managing broker, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office



"Hendersonville has evolved into one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the Southeast. As interest in the region continues to grow, establishing a dedicated office allows us to better serve our customers and support our global real estate advisors in a market that continues to attract buyers seeking an exceptional lifestyle."

- Jackie Thiel, president of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/029a4340-c6ae-4b07-9633-7e8d11447a90