Paralyzed Veterans of America Discusses with YourUpdateTV New Airline Disability Training and Why Full Compliance and Enforcement Are Critical

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Despite the protections promised under the Air Carrier Access Act nearly 40 years ago, air travel remains costly and dangerous for passengers with mobility disabilities. On June 17, groundbreaking air travel disability training went into effect, requiring all airlines to ensure staff who physically assist passengers with mobility disabilities and handle their devices have received hands-on training and assessments.

This new provision is part of the Department of Transportation’s rule, “Ensuring Safe Accommodations for Air Travelers with Disabilities Using Wheelchairs.” It comes after years of advocacy led by Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).

Mishandled mobility devices, like wheelchairs and scooters, and unsafe transfers by poorly trained airline staff during boarding and deplaning have left many travelers fearful of flying. PVA is calling on all airlines to fully adhere to the new training requirements and urging DOT to enforce them with the seriousness they deserve.

A nationwide media tour was conducted earlier this month featuring Tom Wheaton, U.S. Navy veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America National Treasurer and Maria Town, American Association of People with Disabilities President and CEO, where they answered questions related to the new rules and their own in flight experiences.

What are some potential dangers passengers with mobility disabilities face during boarding and deplaning?

The boarding and deboarding process requires transferring a passenger from their wheelchair into a very narrow aisle chair. If airline staff and contractors are not properly trained, the risk of dropping someone is great.

Sadly, that’s exactly what happened to a close friend of Tom, a Marine Corps veteran who is quadriplegic. He was dropped by untrained handlers during a transfer. He hit the floor hard and suffered life-threatening injuries.

As a result, he underwent multiple surgeries and lost his tailbone. Seven years later, he still has not fully recovered. Much of the independence he once enjoyed was taken away from him that day.

No one should have to endure that. It is unacceptable and inhumane.

What can happen when airline employees aren't properly trained to handle mobility devices like scooters and wheelchairs?

When airline employees are not properly trained to handle mobility devices they can be damaged or destroyed, leaving people with disabilities who rely on them stranded, injured, or unable to move independently.

That happened to Maria just a few months ago when an airline damaged her scooter. It took weeks before it was repaired and returned to her. While she was fortunate to get it back, many disabled travelers are not as lucky. Some wait months for airlines to repair or replace their mobility devices.

This waiting game can have serious consequences for a person's health.

That was the case for disability rights activist Engracia Figueroa, who died after an airline broke her custom-fit wheelchair. She spent weeks in a loaner chair, which caused a pressure sore that led to her death.

These stories underscore the very real human consequences that can occur when accessible air travel is not treated as a priority.

What changes will passengers see under these new federal training requirements?

Under these new federal training requirements, airline employees who assist travelers with disabilities and handle mobility devices will receive hands-on training and undergo annual assessments.

If done right, these changes will lead to safer, more reliable air travel experiences for people with mobility disabilities.

However, these improvements will only work if the new requirements are fully implemented by every airline across the country and are rigorously enforced by DOT.

What message do you have for airlines as these new rules take effect?

Air travel is a basic civil right.

For 80 years, Paralyzed Veterans of America has led the fight for accessible air travel for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities.

DOT’s new rule exists in part because PVA filed a petition with DOT in 2022 and pushed for its finalization. For PVA, this new training is about ensuring all airline personnel understand how to safely assist passengers with mobility disabilities and handle their devices with care.

This goes beyond regulatory compliance. It is about passengers with disabilities being able to fly with the confidence that they will be treated safely and with dignity, and that their assistive devices will arrive intact.

Visit PVA.org/AirTravel to know your rights, learn more about PVA’s accessible air travel advocacy, and sign PVA’s accessible air travel petition.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America:

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org .

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/502f1e09-6e58-4e6f-9581-7e7125528521