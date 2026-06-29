QuantRate Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot for 24/7 Bitcoin Market Monitoring

London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate today announced the launch of its Free AI Crypto Trading Bot , built for users who want a more organized way to follow Bitcoin and digital asset markets that trade around the clock.









Crypto markets do not pause at the end of the business day. Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets can move sharply overnight, during weekends or around major market events. QuantRate's platform brings market monitoring, strategy review and risk settings into one dashboard so users can understand the workflow before deciding whether to activate an automated strategy. New users can register at QuantRate.com to explore the crypto trading tools.

Why Crypto Traders Need More Than Manual Monitoring

Digital asset markets can be difficult to follow manually because they run 24/7 and react quickly to liquidity changes, news, macro events and shifts in market sentiment. A trader may be away from the screen for only a few hours and return to a completely different market setup.

QuantRate's AI crypto trading bot is built to help users keep a more consistent view of those changes. The platform does not remove the need for user judgment, but it can help organize signals, risk settings and strategy activity in one place.

What the Crypto Bot Includes

After signing up, users can review a set of crypto-focused tools, including:

24/7 monitoring for Bitcoin and selected digital asset markets

AI-assisted signal review based on volatility, price behavior and selected strategy rules

Automated strategy tracking for users who want a more disciplined crypto workflow

Risk-control settings such as position sizing, drawdown awareness and trade-frequency limits

Dashboard visibility into strategy activity, market movement and portfolio exposure

The platform is intended to make crypto market participation easier to review and manage, especially for users who want structure but do not want to build a custom trading system themselves.

A Simpler Way to Start With AI-Assisted Crypto Trading

QuantRate has designed the onboarding process around clarity. New users can create an account, open the dashboard and review how available strategy models work before making any activation decision.

The basic flow includes:

Create a free QuantRate account . Open the crypto trading bot dashboard. Review supported assets and available strategy options. Check risk settings and monitoring tools. Choose whether to activate a strategy based on personal risk tolerance.

This setup is suitable for beginners who want a guided starting point, as well as more active users who want to compare AI-assisted workflows across Bitcoin and other digital asset markets.









Risk Awareness in a 24/7 Market

Crypto trading can involve rapid price changes and significant losses. Because of that, QuantRate places risk-awareness tools directly inside the platform experience rather than treating them as an afterthought.

Users can review areas such as:

Strategy exposure and position size

Potential drawdown behavior

Trade frequency and execution discipline

Market volatility and portfolio activity

QuantRate says this approach is meant to help users understand how a strategy behaves instead of relying only on headline market movement.

AI Tools Become Part of Digital Asset Infrastructure

As digital finance matures, more users are looking for tools that combine market data, automation and transparency. AI-supported trading systems are becoming part of that shift, particularly in crypto markets where monitoring speed and risk discipline matter.

QuantRate plans to continue expanding its digital asset workflow with additional strategy review tools, broader market monitoring and more dashboard-based controls for users who want to manage crypto exposure more systematically.

Users can learn more and explore the platform at https://www.quantrate.com .

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a financial technology company focused on AI-assisted quantitative trading systems for digital asset and multi-asset markets. The company combines market data analysis, machine learning workflows and risk-control tools to support more structured trading experiences for global users.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.