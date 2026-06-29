Munich, Germany, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the notice of written procedure dated 12 June 2026 in respect of DSI Holding GmbH’s outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 Senior Secured Callable Floating Rate Bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN: SE0025937956) (the “WP Notice”).

DYWIDAG hereby announces that, due to administrative settlement considerations, the Consent Fee Record Date (as defined in the WP Notice) will fall on 30 June 2026. Subject to the approval of the Request (as defined in the WP Notice), the consent fee will be paid through Euroclear Sweden on 7 July 2026. The last day for voting in the written procedure is 2 July 2026.

Contact information relating to the written procedure

For questions to the Issuer regarding the Request, please contact Arctic Securities at project_down_under@arctic.com.

For questions to the Agent regarding the administration of the written procedure, please contact Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.

For further information, please contact:

DYWIDAG Group



www.dywidag.com



Hugh Pelham, Chief Executive Officer Piotr Peczak, Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@dywidag.com

About DYWIDAG Group

DYWIDAG is a specialist engineering business providing products and services to stabilize ground and to construct or strengthen concrete or steel structures. The company also provides infrastructure monitoring services.

The business was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Munich.

The main service lines are post-tensioning systems, geotechnical products for ground support, stay cables systems and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Key customers are companies in the infrastructure, energy, and residential/commercial building industries.

For more information, please visit the DYWIDAG Group website: www.dywidag.com