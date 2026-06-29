Acorn Health Expands Autism Diagnostic Evaluations in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Health, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has expanded autism diagnostic services in Florida. Comprehensive diagnostic evaluations are now available at its Tampa center at 5020 Gunn Highway, Suite 250, and in the Orlando area at 8390 Champions Gate Boulevard, Suite 110.

The new services offer diagnostic evaluations for children as young as 18 months, conducted by licensed psychologists using evidence-based assessment tools. The expansion addresses rising demand from families seeking timely clarity and support for children who may show signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Potential signs of autism may include delayed speech or language development, difficulty engaging with others, repetitive movements, intense focus on specific interests, sensory sensitivities and challenges with social interaction or play.

Early diagnosis can help families access therapies, school supports and care planning during critical developmental years. By adding diagnostic evaluations in Tampa and Orlando, Acorn Health is helping to reduce barriers for Florida families seeking answers and next steps close to home.

“Families are often waiting too long for answers,” said Krista Orellana, M.A., BCBA, LBA, executive vice president of growth and chief clinical officer for Acorn Health. “Expanding diagnostic access is a meaningful step in helping children receive the support they need sooner.”

In Tampa, diagnostic evaluations are provided by Amanda Zanko-Knight, Ph.D., NCSP, a licensed psychologist with specialized experience in comprehensive autism evaluations. Dr. Gregory Worthington, Psy.D., BCBA-D, lead clinical psychologist with Acorn Health, provides diagnostic evaluations in Orlando.

“If a child is showing signs of ASD, comprehensive psychological testing can clarify concerns and support an accurate diagnosis, which is vital to developing effective treatment plans,” said Worthington. “After diagnosis, we partner with families to identify appropriate therapies, including ABA therapy, when warranted.”

Acorn Health will also begin offering diagnostic services in Nashville, Tennessee, starting in July. The Florida and Tennessee expansions build on the organization’s existing diagnostic programs in Michigan and are designed to help families access answers and care closer to home.

Most major commercial insurance plans are accepted.

Families interested in scheduling an evaluation can contact Acorn Health at diagnostics@acornhealth.com or 844-562-0189.

About Acorn Health:

Acorn Health is accredited by the Autism Commission on Quality and provides center-based and in-home Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy nationwide, with more than 70 centers across Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Founded in 2018, Acorn Health helps children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) build skills for more independent and meaningful lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 31 children is living with ASD. Acorn Health uses individualized ABA treatment plans based on clear, measurable goals developed with each child’s family, and its proprietary Behavioral Health Index helps families, clinicians and educators track progress.

To learn more about Acorn Health, visit AcornHealth.com. For career opportunities, visit AcornHealth.com/careers.

To inquire about ABA therapy at Acorn Health, call 844.244.1818.

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