California Governor Newsom to Sign State Budget Restoring Funding for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Programs

Sacramento, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Governor Gavin Newsom will sign the 2026-2027 State Budget, restoring $20 million in funding for 44 local CASA programs across California. CASAs are trained community volunteers appointed by a judge as officers of the court to advocate for children in the foster care and juvenile justice systems. The funding, which was eliminated one year earlier, is vital to ensuring these programs are able to grow and serve even more children in the months and years ahead.

“As transformative as CASAs are in the lives of our most vulnerable children and teens, California currently serves only about 15 percent of eligible youth,” said Vince Hall, CEO of California CASA Association. “We are grateful to Governor Newsom and the California Legislature for reaffirming their commitment to these youth by restoring this critically needed funding. This budget moves us closer toward realizing our vision of a California where every child in the foster care and juvenile justice systems has access to the life-enriching support of a CASA volunteer.”

Legislative allies led by Senator Tom Umberg and Assemblymember Mia Bonta joined with dozens of their colleagues to prioritize this investment because of the positive impact CASAs make for children and youth, including increased permanency placement rates, reduced time in care, improved educational outcomes, and increased feelings of hope and optimism for the future.

“Children in foster care are among the most vulnerable Californians, and we have a responsibility to ensure they are not left to navigate the system alone,” said Senator Tom Umberg. “CASA volunteers provide stability, advocacy, and a trusted voice for children during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. By restoring this funding, California is reaffirming its commitment to protecting foster youth and giving them the support they deserve. I thank my colleagues and the Governor for recognizing the importance of this investment.”

In 2025 alone, 7,582 CASA volunteers supported 10,844 children in California’s foster care system by contributing a total of 389,426 hours. CASA volunteers work one-on-one with children and youth, ensuring they have both a voice and the services they need to thrive. They provide independent recommendations to the judge and others in the system, informed by the child’s perspective, needs, and best interests.

About California CASA Association

California CASA Association is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving a network of 44 local CASA programs across California. Formed in 1987, the California CASA network has grown to serve children and courts in 53 counties. California CASA provides training, resources, and advocacy to strengthen local CASA programs, raises public awareness about the critical need for CASA volunteers, and champions legislation that benefits children in foster care. For more information, please visit www.californiacasa.org .

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