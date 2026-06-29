Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing Opens 2027 Application Cycle for Undergraduate Students

DE SMET, S.D., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing today announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2027 award cycle, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to compete for a $1,000 prize while demonstrating their vision for the future of industrial production. Established by manufacturing executive and former educator Audrey Saylor, the scholarship seeks to identify and support emerging talent poised to drive innovation across the manufacturing sector.

The scholarship challenges undergraduate students to articulate how they will bring fresh, creative problem-solving or technological innovation to their chosen field within modern manufacturing. Applicants must submit an original essay of 500 to 700 words responding to a prompt inspired by Audrey Saylor’s two-decade career of pioneering metal-based solutions for the casino and lottery industries. Through this essay contest format, the program aims to bridge the gap between academic ambition and industrial execution, encouraging students to think critically about automation, sustainable design, and global production challenges.

To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university and actively pursuing a degree or career path aligned with the manufacturing sector. Eligible fields of study include but are not limited to industrial engineering, mechanical design, supply chain management, materials science, and business operations. The scholarship is not restricted to any specific U.S. city or state, making it accessible to undergraduate students nationwide.

Audrey Saylor’s own career trajectory—from classroom teacher to Vice President and co-founder of American Engineered Products (AEP) in 2004—serves as the foundation for the scholarship’s mission. Over the past twenty years, Audrey Saylor has driven forward-thinking innovation and global operational excellence, positioning AEP as a leading international supplier of durable metal bases and specialized metal furniture for the casino and video lottery markets worldwide. Today, Audrey Saylor brings that same passion for mentorship and growth to this scholarship, seeking to empower students who share her commitment to industrial excellence.

The application process requires students to submit their essay in a Word Document or PDF format, including full legal name, university name, major, current year of study, and phone number at the top of the document. Completed applications must be emailed to apply@audreysaylorscholarship.com with the subject line: Audrey Saylor Scholarship Application – [Your Full Name].

Key Dates to Remember:

Application Deadline: March 15, 2027

March 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: April 15, 2027



The selected winner will receive a one-time award of $1,000 to help cover tuition, books, equipment, or campus living expenses. By participating in the essay contest, students not only have the opportunity to earn valuable funding but also to showcase their strategic vision to leaders in the manufacturing field.

“The manufacturing industry thrives on forward-thinking innovation and adapting to global market demands,” states the scholarship’s official essay prompt. Students are invited to draw inspiration from Audrey Saylor’s 20-year history of innovation and explain how they plan to bring fresh, creative problem-solving or technological innovation to their chosen field within modern manufacturing.

Audrey Saylor established this scholarship to support the next generation of engineers, designers, and business owners who will shape the industrial future. With the manufacturing sector evolving rapidly through automation, advanced materials, and supply chain digitization, the scholarship aims to cultivate the skills and perspectives necessary to keep American manufacturing competitive on the global stage.

For complete details and official guidelines, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the scholarship website at https://audreysaylorscholarship.com/.

About the Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing is a $1,000 essay-based award established to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in the manufacturing sector. Inspired by founder Audrey Saylor’s journey from educator to manufacturing executive, the scholarship champions forward-thinking innovation, creative problem-solving, and strategic vision in industrial production. The program is open to students nationwide at accredited two-year and four-year institutions.

Contact:

Audrey Saylor

Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing

Website: https://audreysaylorscholarship.com/

Email: apply@audreysaylorscholarship.com