MioCommerce Expands Advanced Booking Pages Technology to Bring E-Commerce-Style Buying Experiences to Home and Commercial Services

Montreal, QC, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MioCommerce , a leading all-in-one e-commerce platform for home and commercial service businesses, today announced the latest advancements to its Advanced Booking Pages (ABP) technology, a suite of digital commerce tools designed to help service businesses deliver online purchasing experiences similar to those that transformed retail through e-commerce.

Consumers increasingly expect immediate digital purchasing experiences across every category. While retailers have spent the past two decades enabling consumers to browse products, compare pricing, add items to a cart and complete purchases online, many home and commercial service businesses continue to rely on websites designed primarily for lead generation. Consumers are often required to submit forms, request quotes, wait for callbacks and exchange multiple emails before booking a service.

MioCommerce's Advanced Booking Pages technology helps home and commercial service businesses move beyond traditional lead-generation websites by transforming websites and digital customer touchpoints into interactive service-commerce experiences where consumers can discover services, receive personalized pricing, request quotes, schedule appointments, make payments and manage bookings online.

"Our vision is to give home and commercial service businesses the equivalent of what the shopping cart did for product businesses," said Franc Botti, Founder and CEO of MioCommerce. "Consumers increasingly expect to buy services with the same convenience, transparency and speed they experience when purchasing products online. Our Advanced Booking Pages help our businesses meet those expectations while creating a more efficient and scalable path from discovery to purchase."

MioCommerce Advanced Booking Pages supports multiple purchasing journeys based on the complexity of the service and the preferences of the customer.

Live Pricing & Real-Time Booking Pages, delivering an instant purchase experience where consumers can receive personalized pricing, view real-time availability, schedule appointments and purchase services online directly from the website, social media and marketing campaigns in a single seamless flow.

where consumers can receive personalized pricing, view real-time availability, schedule appointments and purchase services online directly from the website, social media and marketing campaigns in a single seamless flow. Interactive Quote Pages, transforming the traditional quoting process into an interactive digital buying experience where customers can define project requirements, receive personalized quotes online, and instantly move from quote to purchase in just a few clicks.

Service Request Pages, delivering an online guided service-request experience that helps customers begin the buying journey for complex services by submitting project requirements and scheduling consultations or onsite assessments online.

Businesses can deploy these service-commerce experiences across websites, landing pages, email, SMS, social media and other customer touchpoints, helping consumers discover, evaluate and purchase services wherever they engage with a brand.

It also introduces new customization and quick page-creation capabilities, making it easier for businesses to create, brand and manage service-commerce experiences across multiple channels. MioCommerce’s broader objective is to help businesses advance to commerce-enabled digital experiences that reduce administrative workload, shorten sales cycles and provide customers with a faster, more convenient path to purchasing services online.

The latest Advanced Booking Pages capabilities are available immediately to all new and existing MioCommerce customers, helping businesses deliver more powerful service-commerce experiences.

For more information, visit MioCommerce website or start a free trial today.

About MioCommerce

Founded in 2019, MioCommerce is an all-in-one commerce platform built to help modern home and commercial service businesses instantly sell services online and offline, optimize and simplify their entire operations, and boost customer engagement. Designed for simplicity and scalability, MioCommerce provides powerful tools for payments, scheduling, customer management, marketing automation, and digital storefronts all within one seamless system. By unifying commerce and operations, MioCommerce empowers brands to streamline workflows, grow revenue, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, supporting businesses at every stage from independent operators to expanding multi-location companies.