Neutra Corp’s Subsidiary Neutra Life Sciences Executes New Women’s Health Joint Venture and Expands Trial Portfolio

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutra Corp (OTC: NTRR), a company focused on health, wellness, and life sciences, today announced a series of operational milestones at its wholly owned subsidiary, Neutra Life Sciences, a clinical research Site Management Organization (SMO). Following its 2025 launch and early-stage growth, Neutra Life Sciences has proven its operational excellence with multiple clinical trial. Since its formation, Neutra Life Sciences has built the operational infrastructure required to support a sustainable, scalable site network, including standardized site operating procedures, an expanding investigator base, and a consistent track record of regulatory-compliant trial execution. This foundation has allowed the subsidiary to move from an early-growth phase into a stable operating model capable of supporting a broader, more diverse clinical trial portfolio.

As part of this expansion, Neutra Life Sciences executed a new joint venture partnership with Women’s Healthcare Center of Baytown, which expanded its site network dedicated into women’s health. The new site broadens Neutra Life Sciences’ specialty footprint beyond its existing network and reflects increasing demand from sponsors for clinical trial access in women’s health research.

“Growing into a multi-therapeutic site network was done with intention,” said Sydney Jim, President and CEO of Neutra Life Sciences. “This new joint venture and the launch of our women’s health site solidify our growth strategy, and we are proud to extend OB/GYN clinical trial access to patients.”

Alongside this expansion, Neutra Life Sciences was awarded new clinical trials in Oncology, Dermatology, Pulmonology, and Women’s Health, broadening the range of conditions studied across its site network. The subsidiary also secured new contracts with new sponsors, further diversifying its sponsor relationships and strengthening its trial pipeline heading into the second half of 2026.

“Being awarded studies in new therapeutic areas and signing new sponsor contracts is a direct result of the operational discipline we’ve built over the past year,” added Sydney Jim. “Each new study and each new sponsor relationship adds depth to our pipeline and reinforces Neutra Life Sciences as a dependable SMO partner.”

Recent milestones at Neutra Life Sciences include:

Executed a new joint venture partnership with Women’s Healthcare Center of Baytown, opening a new research site specializing in women’s health and the OB/GYN specialty in Baytown, TX

Awarded new clinical trials in Pulmonology, Oncology, Dermatology & Women’s Health

Secured new contracts with new sponsors & new contracts with existing sponsors





Looking ahead to the third and fourth quarters of 2026, Neutra Corp expects continued growth across its existing and new therapeutic areas. The Company anticipates additional new trial opportunities, and continued expansion of its sponsor and CRO relationships. Management believes that showcasing our abilities in each and every trial awarded will position the subsidiary to scale its trial volume and sponsor relationships through the remainder of 2026.

For more information about partnering with Neutra Life Sciences, please contact:

info@neutralifesciences.com

www.neutralifesciences.com

About Neutra Corp

Neutra Corp is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing life sciences, clinical research, and innovative consumer health solutions. With a diversified portfolio, Neutra Corp focuses on life sciences technology, clinical research, and high-quality wellness products designed to support overall health and well-being.

Committed to empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed healthcare decisions, Neutra Corp integrates cutting-edge research with real-world applications. Its expansion into life sciences and clinical research reinforces its mission to drive innovation in healthcare, while its wellness product line provides natural solutions for consumers seeking alternative wellness options.

Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Neutra Corp continues to grow its impact in the life sciences and health sectors, bridging the gap between research, technology, and consumer wellness. For investing, information and performance data, please visit https://www.neutrainc.com

About Neutra Life Sciences

Neutra Life Sciences is a clinical research site management organization that is comprised of multiple clinical research sites across various specialties. Their network of Principal Investigators are passionate about advancing medical research and improving healthcare outcomes.

Neutra Life Sciences is dedicated to transforming clinical research through a patient-centric approach. They specialize in optimizing trial operations, enhancing patient experiences, and delivering high-quality data to advance medical innovation.

Their mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge clinical trials and the communities that need them most. By fostering strong partnerships with investigators, sponsors, and CROs, we ensure efficient study execution while prioritizing patient safety, comfort, and engagement.

With a team of experienced research professionals, Neutra Life Sciences seamlessly integrates proprietary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with industry best practices to ensure efficiency, compliance, and the highest standards of patient care in every clinical trial we manage. They have an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation drives us to make a meaningful impact in clinical research—one patient at a time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, a description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Contacts

Neutra Corp.

Sydney Jim, 307-228-1488

President and CEO

info@neutrainc.com