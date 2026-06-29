JellyFil Documents 2026 Supplement Facts Panel Composition, 8-Ingredient Proprietary Blend, and Manufacturing Disclosure for Its Gummy Dietary Supplement

Largo, FL, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary; consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement.

JellyFil today documents its complete 2026 supplement facts panel composition for consumer transparency, including the 82-milligram proprietary blend, eight active ingredient identities, caffeine content disclosure, non-active ingredient profile, manufacturing facility standards, and updated distributor contact information for its gummy dietary supplement. The disclosure reflects information as displayed on the JellyFil product label and supplement facts panel current at the time of publication. Additional consumer information is available through the JellyFil product information page.

JellyFil Supplement Facts Panel: Per-Serving Composition Disclosure

The JellyFil supplement facts panel displays the following composition per single-gummy serving, with 30 servings per container:

Calories: 10

10 Total Carbohydrate: 3 grams (1% Daily Value based on a 2,000-calorie diet)

3 grams (1% Daily Value based on a 2,000-calorie diet) Total Sugar: 3 grams, including 3 grams added sugar (6% Daily Value)

3 grams, including 3 grams added sugar (6% Daily Value) Sodium: 4 milligrams (less than 1% Daily Value)

4 milligrams (less than 1% Daily Value) Proprietary Blend: 82 milligrams (Daily Value not established)

Per the supplement facts panel notation, the 82-milligram proprietary blend is equivalent to approximately 567 milligrams of dry powders. The single-gummy serving size and 30-serving container size are confirmed on the JellyFil product label. Percent Daily Values are calculated against the standard 2,000-calorie reference diet as required by the United States Food and Drug Administration's dietary supplement labeling regulations.

The 82-Milligram Proprietary Blend: 8-Ingredient Active Composition

The JellyFil supplement facts panel identifies the following active ingredients within the 82-milligram proprietary blend:

Muira Puama Extract

Maca Extract

Catuaba Extract

Green Tea Extract

Caffeine (5 milligrams)

Ashwagandha

L-Arginine

Tribulus Terrestris

Horny Goat Weed Extract

The eight active botanical and amino acid components are combined in the proprietary blend format permitted under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), which allows dietary supplement manufacturers to disclose proprietary blend total weight without disclosing individual component weights. The 5-milligram caffeine listing on the supplement facts panel is supplied through the Green Tea Extract component and is disclosed separately for consumer transparency regarding caffeine content per serving. Individual component weights below the 82-milligram total are not disclosed by the manufacturer on the product label.

Caffeine Content and Source Disclosure

JellyFil contains 5 milligrams of caffeine per single-gummy serving as confirmed on the product's supplement facts panel. The 5-milligram caffeine content is supplied through the Green Tea Extract component of the proprietary blend. For reference context, the United States Food and Drug Administration has stated that for healthy adults, caffeine intake of up to 400 milligrams per day is generally not associated with negative effects, though individual sensitivity to caffeine varies.

Consumers who limit caffeine intake for medical reasons, consumers managing cardiovascular conditions, consumers managing sleep disorders, pregnant or nursing women, and individuals taking medications with caffeine interactions should review the supplement facts panel and consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning JellyFil daily use. The 5-milligram per-serving caffeine content is substantially below a standard cup of brewed coffee, which contains approximately 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce serving according to United States Department of Agriculture nutrient database references.

JellyFil Non-Active Ingredient Disclosure

In addition to the 82-milligram proprietary blend, the JellyFil gummy formulation includes the following non-active ingredients as listed under "Other Ingredients" on the product supplement facts panel:

Corn Syrup

Cane Sugar

Water

Apple Pectin

Sorbitol Liquid

Natural Flavors

Citric Acid

Sodium Citrate Dihydrate

The non-active ingredients function as the gummy delivery matrix and as processing aids for product manufacturing. Consumers with dietary sensitivities to corn-derived ingredients, cane sugar, sorbitol, or natural flavoring compounds should review the complete ingredient label before purchase. Consumers managing diabetes, blood sugar conditions, or sugar-restricted dietary plans should account for the 3 grams of added sugar per serving when evaluating JellyFil for daily inclusion in their dietary supplement routine. The product does not list any of the major United States Food and Drug Administration recognized allergens on the supplement facts panel.

JellyFil Manufacturing Facility and Production Standards Disclosure

The JellyFil product label states that the product is produced in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility and is manufactured in the United States with globally sourced ingredients. The GMP designation references the current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations enforced by the United States Food and Drug Administration under Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations, which apply to dietary supplement manufacturing facilities.

Consumers seeking facility-specific certification details, batch testing documentation, or specific production audit information beyond the product label disclosure should contact the JellyFil distributor through the consumer information channel referenced in this release. The manufacturing facility location is not separately specified on the consumer-facing product label beyond the "Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients" notation. Globally sourced ingredients indicate that botanical and amino acid raw materials are sourced from international suppliers and processed at the United States manufacturing facility.

JellyFil Distributor and Consumer Contact Information Disclosure

The JellyFil product label discloses the following distributor information as required under United States dietary supplement labeling regulations:

Distributor: Instituto Experience

Instituto Experience Distributor Address: Lakeland, Florida 33804

Lakeland, Florida 33804 Distributor Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

+1 (507) 448-8190 Consumer Contact Email: contact@customers.com

The Instituto Experience distributor entity is identified on the JellyFil product label as the distributing entity for United States consumer fulfillment. Consumers with product questions, order modification requests, return processing inquiries, or warranty considerations should contact the distributor through the disclosed contact channels. Customer service contact details and additional consumer information are available through the JellyFil product information page.

JellyFil 60-Day Return Policy and Refund Procedure Disclosure

The JellyFil terms of service and return policy disclose a 60-day return window from the date of delivery, with the following procedural requirements:

Return window: 60 days from the date of product delivery

60 days from the date of product delivery Return condition requirement: All bottles must be returned regardless of whether they are empty, partially used, or unopened

All bottles must be returned regardless of whether they are empty, partially used, or unopened Required documentation: Customer must include the original packing slip with the returned product

Customer must include the original packing slip with the returned product Return shipping responsibility: The customer is responsible for return shipping costs; return shipping is not covered by the distributor

The customer is responsible for return shipping costs; return shipping is not covered by the distributor Return processing address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, Florida 33773

11870 62nd St N, Largo, Florida 33773 Refund initiation contact: Customers should email contact@customercs.com with "Refund Request" in the subject line before shipping any returned product

Customers should email contact@customercs.com with "Refund Request" in the subject line before shipping any returned product Refund processing timeframe: Refunds are processed within 5 to 10 business days following receipt and inspection of the returned package by the JellyFil customer service team

The 60-day return window provides consumers a structured period to evaluate the product against personal expectations. Consumers should retain the original packing slip received with the initial product shipment as it is a required documentation component for return processing. The complete return policy text is available on the JellyFil consumer information resource.

Important Health and Regulatory Considerations

The JellyFil product label includes the following warning text as required for dietary supplements: consumers who are pregnant or nursing, taking medications, or managing a medical condition should consult a healthcare provider before use. Consumers should discontinue use and consult a healthcare provider if any adverse reactions occur. The product should be kept out of the reach of children, stored at room temperature between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit (15 to 30 degrees Celsius), and stored with the bottle tightly closed. Consumers should not use the product if the seal under the cap is broken or missing.

Additional health considerations for JellyFil daily intake include consideration of the 5-milligram caffeine content for caffeine-sensitive consumers, the 3-gram added sugar content for diabetic and sugar-restricted consumers, and the proprietary blend's botanical components for consumers managing cardiovascular conditions, taking anticoagulant medications, or taking prescription erectile dysfunction medications such as sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra). California consumers should review the JellyFil product packaging and the official JellyFil website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. JellyFil is intended for adult men aged 18 years and older.

About JellyFil

JellyFil is a gummy dietary supplement distributed in the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida. The product is formulated as a once-daily chewable gummy and is produced in a Good Manufacturing Practice facility in the United States with globally sourced ingredients. JellyFil's product label, supplement facts panel composition, distributor contact information, and consumer return policy are maintained as required under United States dietary supplement labeling regulations. Additional consumer disclosures and current product information are available through the JellyFil product information page.

FDA Health Disclaimer: JellyFil statements have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are regulated as a category of food under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) and are not subject to the same pre-market approval requirements as prescription pharmaceuticals. The proprietary blend disclosure format used on the JellyFil supplement facts panel is permitted under DSHEA labeling regulations, which allow disclosure of total blend weight without individual component weight disclosure.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The information presented in this release is for general consumer information purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, treatment recommendation, or substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new dietary supplement, particularly individuals with existing medical conditions, individuals taking prescription medications, individuals managing caffeine sensitivity, individuals managing blood sugar conditions, or individuals with allergies or sensitivities to any of the active or non-active ingredients listed on the JellyFil supplement facts panel. Individual results from any dietary supplement vary based on personal physiology, baseline health status, consistency of daily use, and lifestyle factors. The product is intended for adult men aged 18 years and older. California consumers should review the JellyFil product packaging for any warnings required under California's Proposition 65 before purchase; any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the product manufacturer and seller.

Product and Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing, package configurations, shipping rates, and promotional terms are subject to change without notice and should be confirmed at the time of purchase through the official JellyFil consumer information resource. The 60-day return policy applies to product returned within 60 days of the delivery date, with all bottles and the original packing slip included in the return shipment. Return shipping costs are the responsibility of the consumer. Refund processing timeframes are determined by the date the returned package is received and inspected by the JellyFil customer service team and typically range from 5 to 10 business days following receipt. All pricing is listed in United States Dollars. The JellyFil terms of service include a Barbados governing law provision and a binding arbitration dispute resolution clause; consumers should review the complete terms of service through the JellyFil consumer information resource before purchase.