AuctionAdvisors to Auction Four Income-Producing Northern New Jersey Investment Properties in Court-Ordered Receivership Sale





MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuctionAdvisors announced it has been retained to conduct the receivership auction of four income-producing investment properties located in Orange and Newark, New Jersey. The properties will be offered individually at a live auction on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham East Orange.

The offering includes a diverse collection of stabilized multifamily and mixed-use assets strategically located in two of Northern New Jersey's strongest rental markets.

The portfolio includes:



101 South Day Street, Orange – Three-story mixed-use building with one commercial space and two apartments.

304 Central Avenue, Orange – Mixed-use building with one commercial/medical office, five apartments and three garages.

146 Wakeman Avenue, Newark – Seven-unit apartment building.

712-714 Summer Avenue, Newark – Seven-unit apartment building.

The properties feature strong in-place occupancy, dependable rental income, and opportunities for future rental growth and operational upside. Located in transit-oriented neighborhoods with convenient access to New York City and major employment centers, the assets are well-positioned to benefit from continued demand for multifamily housing throughout Northern New Jersey.

"This auction represents an outstanding opportunity for investors seeking stabilized, income-producing real estate in markets that continue to demonstrate long-term strength," said Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner of AuctionAdvisors. "With four properties being offered individually, buyers have the flexibility to acquire exactly the assets that fit their investment strategy. Opportunities to purchase well-located, cash-flowing properties through a transparent auction process like this don't come along very often."

The auction is being conducted as part of a court- supervised receivership process. Low reserve prices provide investors with an attractive opportunity to acquire quality assets at competitive pricing. A broker coop of 2% is being offered to duly qualified buyer brokers.

Auction Details

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Registration: 5:00 p.m.

Auction Begins: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Ramada by Wyndham East Orange

120 Evergreen Place

East Orange, NJ 07018

For additional information please visit https://auctionadvisors.com/essex, or contact:

Oren Klein

Managing Partner

973-753-1313 ext. 703

oklein@auctionadvisors.com

About AuctionAdvisors

AuctionAdvisors is a national auction and advisory firm specializing in the liquidation of assets in federal and state court receiverships, bankruptcy sales and the sale of distressed assets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65cdadb9-93c7-414a-a464-95e0a7718c73