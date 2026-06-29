Foam Expo, Adhesives & Bonding Expo’s Conference Program Delivers Cutting-Edge Industry Insights

NOVI, Mich., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foam Expo, co-located with Adhesives & Bonding Expo, (June 23-25, Vibe Credit Union Showplace, Novi, Michigan, Detroit Metro area) took place last week with a conference program covering innovation, solutions and connections. This year's agenda was designed to look forward, examining the future of the industry and the forces shaping it. The sessions explored key trends and developments in the foam and adhesives sector, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and industry pioneers to explore emerging trends, technical challenges, and market opportunities.





Networking and Expert Q & A Sessions

Located adjacent to the Industry Stage, this new Q&A area provided an opportunity for speakers to meet with delegates after a session to discuss topics in greater detail and answer additional questions, fostering more networking and deeper conversations.

Informal deep-dive sessions were available during lunch, offering foam and adhesives professionals the opportunity to engage in focused discussions on specialized topics including environmental compliance and advanced bonding methodologies.

Featured experts included Angela Cook, PE, CSP, Senior EHS – Environmental Program Manager Region Americas, Tenneco, on legislative initiatives, and Jeff Ellis, Senior Technology Leader, EWI, covering new methodology on creating strong joints and bonds.

Strategic Insights and Market Trends OR Future of Foam and Adhesives: Industry Outlook

The Industry Stage, designed for strategists, R&D professionals, and industry leaders, helped attendees to understand and prepare for the future of the adhesives sector. Topics included market trends, industry forecasts, regulation, and end-user challenges, offering a comprehensive look at the current landscape and what’s to come.

Key session “Thermal Breakthroughs: Advancements & Challenges in Insulation and New Materials,” moderated by Cristina Saiz-Arroyo, Manager New Products and R&D, CellMat Technologies, and presented by Thomas Koch, Business Development Manager Automotive, Armacell and Anson Wong, Senior Lead Scientist, DuPont examined cutting-edge thermal materials designed for insulation, energy efficiency, and heat management. Attendees explored innovations in thermal installations across construction, automotive, and sports industries, while learning about the challenges in deployment and real-world applications.

The Solutions Stage showcased the latest technologies, products, and innovations driving the adhesives industry forward. Featuring sponsor-led sessions, this stage addressed topics such as project needs, market challenges, procurement cycles, and resource optimization. Sponsors for the sessions included CrowdChem, CellMat Technologies, Borouge International, Mactac and Rubberlite.





“This forward-looking perspective is not just about predicting the future; it's about preparing for it,” says Emma Stokes, Managing Director, Manufacturing by Informa. “The process of equipping attendees with the insights, strategies, and inspiration needed to navigate a rapidly changing landscape. From sustainability initiatives and regulatory compliance to groundbreaking advancements in materials science and manufacturing processes, this program is designed to spark meaningful conversations, challenge conventional approaches, and empower technical and business leaders.”

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Learn more about Foam Expo and Adhesives & Bonding Expo at: https://www.adhesivesandbondingexpo.com/

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

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