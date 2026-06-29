Mission Control AI Introduces Bob, a Wearable That Captures Expert Knowledge Where the Work Happens

San Francisco, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 25,000 workers turn 65 across the US and Europe. Between them they hold a million years of critical expertise that exists in no manual, no database, and no AI. When they retire, that know-how walks out the door, putting the critical industries that depend on it at risk. A million years walked out yesterday. A million more walk out tomorrow. So today, Mission Control AI is excited to introduce Bob, a wearable device that captures that expertise where the work happens and puts it back to work as AI inside a company's own cloud.

Meet Bob. Puck-sized, vest-mounted and ready to run out of the box. A gamechanger in bringing the power of AI to critical industries.

These are the people who run the turbines, production lines, substations, and logistics networks the global economy depends on. When they retire, the knowledge they never wrote down leaves with them. Most organizations are unprepared: a recent survey found that only 17 percent of employees believe their organization is ready to keep operations running as older workers retire.

Bob closes that gap. About the size of a hockey puck, it clips to a safety vest and travels with the expert through their work. It listens. It watches. It captures audio, images, and precise spatial position. It sends that data into Swarm, Mission Control's on-premises agentic AI platform, as a spatially accurate record of the expert's know-how. That makes real, physical knowledge searchable, usable by Swarm’s synthetic workers, and ready to connect to a customer's AI, robotics, or manufacturing systems. New hires learn the real job in weeks instead of years. Mission Control's synthetic workers inherit the expertise directly and put it back to work. The mastery stays when the master goes home.

"The workers who keep the power on and planes flying and factories running are retiring, and they are carrying knowledge out the door that no manual ever held. Bob makes sure that their wisdom stays when they retire," said Ramsay Brown, CEO of Mission Control AI. "Specialized knowledge of a specific machine or facility was never in any AI's training data. It almost can't be, by definition. Bob makes that wisdom legible to AI: it's the bridge between the expert on the floor and the agentic layer."

Interest has been immediate. Following the company's global product reveal last week at VivaTech in Paris, leaders across energy, advanced manufacturing, and logistics have moved to secure early pilots, and initial allocations are limited.

Organizations can start a 90-day pilot now at www.usemissioncontrol.com. The pilot ships ready to run, with no long-term commitment.

A technician wears Bob clipped to his safety vest. As he works, Bob captures audio, images, and precise spatial position, turning decades of hands-on expertise into a record AI can use.

About Mission Control

Mission Control AI PBC builds the integrated hardware and software AI stack for capturing and reanimating expert knowledge in critical industries, and deploys it inside the perimeters of the world’s most essential enterprises. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company serves defense, intelligence, energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. For more information, visit www.usemissioncontrol.com.

Press Inquiries

Ramsay Brown, CEO

ramsay [at] usemissioncontrol.com