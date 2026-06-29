Captain Compliance and Drata Announce Official Partnership to Help Companies Build a Stronger Security and Privacy Compliance Stack

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Compliance, a privacy compliance software company helping businesses manage consent, cookie compliance, data subject access request (DSAR) workflows, privacy policies, vendor disclosures, and continuous website privacy monitoring, today announced an official partnership with Drata, the leading agentic trust management and compliance automation platform.

The partnership brings together two critical layers of modern compliance: Drata’s security compliance and trust automation platform, and Captain Compliance’s privacy compliance software built for the realities of today’s regulatory, litigation, and enterprise procurement environment.

Companies are no longer being asked only whether they have security controls in place. They are being asked how they collect data, how they honor consumer privacy rights, how their websites use cookies and tracking technologies, whether they recognize Global Privacy Control (GPC) signals, how they disclose vendors, how they manage DSARs, and whether their privacy representations match what is actually happening across their digital properties.

“Drata and Captain Compliance share the same challenger mindset,” said Richart Ruddie Captain, Compliance CEO. “We are both fast-growing companies competing in categories historically defined by larger, more complex platforms. Our belief is simple: the next generation of category leaders will be the companies that move faster, build better technology, stay closer to customers, and make compliance feel less painful. This partnership brings that philosophy to both security compliance and privacy compliance. The future of compliance will not be won by legacy complexity. It will be won by focused companies that innovate faster, listen closer, and give customers a better way to build trust.”

Security compliance and privacy compliance are now moving together.Companies need Drata to automate security compliance, collect evidence, and prove trust to customers and auditors. But they also need Captain Compliance to own the privacy layer—consent banners, cookie scanning, privacy policies, DSARs, GPC requirements, vendor disclosures, data broker laws, and continuous monitoring. Together, Drata and Captain Compliance give companies a stronger, more complete path to building trust.

Drata helps companies automate security and compliance programs across major frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and other trust and risk frameworks. Captain Compliance helps companies operationalize privacy compliance across websites, applications, customer data workflows, and consumer-facing privacy obligations.

Closing the Gap Between Security Compliance and Privacy Risk

For startups, SaaS companies, healthcare companies, financial services businesses, and other growth-stage organizations, compliance has become a revenue requirement. Enterprise buyers, investors, procurement teams, security reviewers, privacy counsel, and regulators increasingly expect companies to demonstrate that they have both security controls and privacy controls in place.

Security automation alone does not answer every privacy question. A SOC 2 program may help prove that a company has controls around security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, or privacy. But companies also need operational tools to manage what is happening on their websites and in their customer-facing data practices.

The partnership gives companies a practical way to pair Drata’s agentic trust managementplatform with Captain Compliance’s privacy compliance infrastructure, helping teams reduce manual work, strengthen their compliance posture, and support faster customer trust reviews.

A Better Compliance Stack for the Modern Buyer

The modern enterprise buyer does not separate security, privacy, and trust the way companies once did. A customer review may ask for SOC 2. A procurement questionnaire may ask about GDPR. A legal team may ask about state privacy laws. A privacy reviewer may ask about cookies, pixels, data sharing, opt-outs, DSARs, and vendor disclosures. A regulator or plaintiff may later examine whether the company’s public-facing privacy disclosures were accurate.

Companies need a compliance stack that reflects that reality.

See the power of the Captain Compliance and Drata partnership now.

https://try.drata.com/captain-compliance

About Captain Compliance

Captain Compliance is a privacy compliance software company helping businesses manage the operational side of privacy compliance. The platform supports cookie consent management, cookie scanning, DSAR workflows, dynamic privacy policies, cookie policies, Global Privacy Control recognition, vendor disclosures, state privacy law obligations, healthcare privacy workflows, and continuous website privacy monitoring.

Captain Compliance helps companies identify privacy risks, manage customer-facing compliance obligations, and build stronger privacy programs across their websites, applications, and data workflows.

Learn more about the partnership at: https://captaincompliance.com/education/announcing-captain-compliance-dratas-new-partnership/

About Drata

Drata provides the trust network that enables businesses to operate, scale, and partner with confidence. Powered by AI and designed to operationalize trust, the Drata Agentic Trust Management Platform continuously interprets controls, risk, and assurance signals — reducing repetitive manual work while improving visibility into internal and third-party risk, enabling always-on audit readiness across compliance frameworks, and accelerating security reviews.

Purpose-built for enterprise complexity, Drata unifies governance, risk, compliance, and assurance to deliver faster time-to-value, reduce operational overhead, and enable continuous trust for 8,500+ organizations worldwide. For more information, visit drata.com.

Learn more about Drata and the Captain Compliance partnership—now available at: