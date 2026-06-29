Bron and Noah Partner to Bring Global Stablecoin On- and Off-Ramp Access to Self-Custody

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bron , the next-generation self-custody wallet eliminating seed phrases through MPC-based security, today announced a partnership with Noah , the global stablecoin payments infrastructure provider, to simplify how users fund and withdraw from their self-custody wallets, using an on- and off- ramp powered by Noah.

The integration will enable Bron users to access seamless stablecoin on-and-off ramp capabilities powered by Noah's global payments network, helping users utilize digital assets more easily while maintaining full control of their funds.

Together, the companies are addressing one of the largest barriers to mainstream crypto adoption: connecting traditional financial infrastructure with secure self-custody experiences.

"Self-custody should not be reserved for technical experts," said Dmitry Tokarev, Founder of Bron. "The next wave of adoption depends on making digital assets as easy to access as they are secure to hold. By partnering with Noah, we're removing friction between traditional finance and self-custody while preserving the security and ownership principles that make crypto valuable in the first place."

Noah provides stablecoin payment infrastructure to fintechs, exchanges, marketplaces, and global businesses operating in more than 70 countries. Its platform enables faster, lower-cost, and more transparent cross-border money movement through blockchain-based payment rails.

"Stablecoins are becoming one of the most important bridges between traditional financial systems and digital assets," said Shah Ramezani, Co-Founder and CEO of Noah. "Our mission is to expand access to the global financial system, and partnerships like this help make that vision tangible for everyday users. By combining Noah's payments infrastructure with Bron's innovative self-custody platform, we're helping users participate in the digital economy with greater confidence and accessibility."

The announcement comes as stablecoins continue to emerge as one of crypto's fastest-growing real-world use cases. Increasingly used for payments, remittances, savings, and global commerce, stablecoins offer a more efficient alternative to legacy financial rails while maintaining the speed and programmability of blockchain networks.

For Bron, the partnership represents another step toward its vision of bringing institutional-grade security and usability to mainstream self-custody. The company's MPC-based architecture eliminates traditional seed phrases while introducing advanced protections including biometric authentication, policy controls, delayed transfers, hidden vaults, and guardian-based recovery.

As the digital asset industry matures, both companies believe the future belongs to products that combine security, simplicity, and access. Both companies believe that open, intuitive tools will bring more people into the global financial system without sacrificing ownership or control.

Pictured Left, Shah Ramezani, Co-Founder and CEO of Noah; Pictured Right, Dmitry Tokarev, Founder of Bron





About Noah

Noah builds the financial infrastructure that connects banks, payment networks, and digital finance. Its mission is to make modern finance interoperable, enabling value to move seamlessly between currencies, markets, and networks. Noah powers account issuance, settlement, and global payouts for partners across emerging and developed markets. Products include Bank Onramp, Global Payouts API, Hosted Checkout, and Rules Engine, enabling compliant, real-time money movement worldwide. Visit noah.com

About Bron

The Bron wallet is a next-generation, non-custodial crypto wallet that makes digital asset ownership secure and simple. Built with multi-party computation (MPC), the Bron wallet eliminates the risks of seed phrases and single points of failure. Transaction authorization uses a three-party MPC architecture with three distributed cryptographic components (‘shards’): one held on the user's device, one operated automatically within the Bron platform, and one held by an independent third party appointed by the user for recovery process only, without any ability to sign transactions or move assets. To authorize a transaction, the user signs with their device, which triggers the Bron shard to co-sign automatically. No single party — including Bron — can access, reconstruct, or control the complete signing material or initiate transactions unilaterally.

Bron wallet users maintain full control of their assets, while enjoying seamless recovery options and frictionless sign-up that takes just 30 seconds. Whether moving from a custodial exchange or setting up a wallet for the first time, Bron empowers individuals to control their digital assets with institutional-level security and self-sovereignty.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation regarding any digital asset, security, or financial product, nor financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Bron is a self-custodial wallet; users retain sole control of their digital assets and signing material at all times, and Bron does not custody, transmit, exchange, or otherwise control user funds. The Bron Intents Protocol is software that lets users post intents; independent on-chain Solvers and smart contracts execute transactions directly between counterparties. Bron is not a party to, and does not control, execution. On- and off-ramp functionality is provided by Noah as an independent regulated third party; Bron operates solely as a self-custody software interface. This communication is not directed at persons in the United Kingdom.

Media Contact:

Julie Mathis

Julie@worldsfair.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3787b1df-a038-4037-b510-37254c7e10ff